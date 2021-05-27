Cancel
Tennis

City of Austin Memorial Day Closures 2021

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 14 days ago

Some City administrative offices and public facilities will close for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 31, 2021.

Trash and Recycling Schedules

All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected for the Memorial Day holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all your ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for your Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center is open by appointment only, for drop off hard-to-recycle items such as Styrofoam and plastic film, as well as household hazardous waste. Austin/Travis County residents can schedule a drop-off time through the Austin Recycles mobile app or online. Face coverings are required and social distancing must be maintained by all visitors.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Site Schedule

Walk-Up (No Appointment) Clinics are open regular hours

Delco Activity Center

Tuesdays-Fridays, 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southeast Library

Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 to 8 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Library

Fridays, 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Facilities Schedules

City of Austin parks, playgrounds, tennis centers, and golf courses will be open for their regularly scheduled hours on Memorial Day. Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, and Deep Eddy Pools will also be open on Monday. Find all Austin Parks and Recreation facility closure information at AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Public Library Schedule

Austin Public Library locations will be closed on Monday. Library resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website: library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will close for Memorial Day, reopening on Tuesday.

The City of Austin is encouraging Austinites and visitors to know how they are going to get home before they leave the house for the holiday and graduation celebrations, so they can get home safe. Visit austintexas.gov/gethomesafe to see a list of options.

For questions about city services or information call 3-1-1. You can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

