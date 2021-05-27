Cancel
Public Health

Mayor withdraws proclamation of civil emergency as COVID-19 regulations end

Posted by 
Springfield, Missouri
 14 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mayor Ken McClure will withdraw the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 27 to coincide with the 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28 effective date for the repeal of the ordinance containing the City’s COVID-19 regulations.

“I am very proud of our community and grateful that there no longer appears to exist a state of civil emergency,” he said. “We would not be at this point had it not been for our community’s brave, innovative and critical work in the battle against COVID-19. It has not been easy. Thank you.”

At the May 18 City Council meeting in which the council unanimously voted to end the regulations, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Acting Director Katie Towns said health officials supported repealing the ordinance because it is effective after the conclusion of the public schools’ semester at the end of May, as the COVID-19 case count is declining and the public has now had ample opportunity to get vaccinated against the disease.

COVID-19 is becoming an endemic disease for communities across the world – it is and will be a regular part of the community and will continue to affect individuals, particularly those who are unvaccinated. In these scenarios, both the health care and public health systems have ongoing capacity to respond in these situations, she said.

“At the height of cases and hospitalizations, public policy was necessary to protect the health of all individuals in our community. Masking, physical distancing and other restrictions were instituted to prevent spread and reduce the devastating impact of the disease. The ordinance served its two primary purposes – to protect our health care system from being overwhelmed and protect our community’s most vulnerable,” Towns said.

# # #

For more information, contact Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement, at 417-380-3352 or [email protected]

