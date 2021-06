Cornbread is a great thing - it is easy and very quick to make and you can have it with chili (which is delicious), with soups or you can turn it into a delicious savoury breakfast - like they do in Caravan in London. They fry two slices of cornbread with a bit of oil and serve it with some avocado, sriracha mayo and fried eggs. I know, that is not vegan, which is why I took their recipe and turned it vegan. The result is amazing! I served it similarly to them - with some avocado and I pickled some red onions because pickled onions make everything better.