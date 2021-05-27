DynaTrap Flying Insect Traps: Half Acre w/ Wall Mount $74, 1/4 Acre $49 (Less w/ SD Cashback) + free s/h

The Fire TV Stick 4K just went on sale for $39.99 and it’s the stupidest sale Amazon has ever had. At $10 off the regular price of $49.99, this is literally the least amount that Amazon ever discounts the Fire TV Stick 4K. Normally, I’d just call it a mediocre sale and move on, but with Prime Day less than 2 weeks away, what’s the point of this sale? All it’s going to do is annoy anyone who unknowingly buys it now because, in less than 2 weeks, they will see it for a lower price during Prime Day. While there are actually legitimately great early Prime Day deals going on right now, where the prices are lower than they have ever been for many Amazon devices, this Fire TV Stick 4K sale feels like Amazon is tricking people into thinking it too is an early Prime Day deal. Worse yet, the Fire TV Stick 4K was already on sale for this price as recently as 2 days ago and that sale lasted over a week. I feel sorry for all the people who get tricked by this sale. At least you reading this aren’t one of them. The Fire TV Stick 4K will likely be on sale for $24.99 within a couple of weeks, so wait until then if you’re interested in picking one up. Amazon will not refund you the difference if you buy it now and contact customer support in 2 weeks when it drops even lower.