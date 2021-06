Even as we enjoy the benefits of technology, it’s easy to forget that the upgrades we relish aren’t isolated, and that we have to invest in peripheral upgrades to go along with the experience. If you want to enjoy multi channel audio playback, you need to invest in multiple speakers. Would you like to monitor your home with high definition video? Then it’s time to invest in quality camera equipment. Signing up for 4K content means you need a larger 75-inch television to benefit from that high definition clarity, and if you want to enjoy the smooth render and rich graphics of Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s time to invest in a PlayStation 5 or a gaming rig with a Nvidia RTX 3080.