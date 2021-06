Excavation work at a cafe in the hunt for a potential Fred West victim could cost taxpayers more than £70,000, police have revealed.Gloucestershire Constabulary began the dig at The Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester last week in the search for missing teenager Mary Bastholm after receiving information from a documentary crew that human remains could be buried in the cellar.However, police on Thursday confirmed no human remains or items of significance had been found as part of the investigation.Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden also revealed the cost of the work could potentially rise to more than £70,000.He told reporters:...