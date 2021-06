HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're planning to drive on Research Park Blvd. next week, be ready to slow down. Traffic patterns are expected to change on Research Park Blvd. on Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. The city of Huntsville announced that crews will begin demolition on the southern portion of Madison Pike Bridge at Research Park Blvd. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on both sides daily from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The city asks drivers to use caution in this area. This project should be completed by Thursday, June 10 at 5:30 a.m.