Student News – May 28, 2021

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University’s Psychological Science Department held its Psi Chi Induction Ceremony and Honors Recognition on April 30. Combining the years of 2020 and 2021, the ceremony inducted 53 students into the Psi Chi International Honor Society for Psychology and recognized 18 students for distinction. Among the students recognized was senior Nuala Tzovolos of Orange, who majors in Psychology. Tzovolos was a 2020 inductee. The goal of Psi Chi is to encourage excellence and foster advancement within the field of psychological science. To be eligible, students must major or minor in psychology, complete at least 12 credits in psychology and have a 3.5 major GPA. To receive high distinction, students must achieve a 3.5 or higher GPA in the psychology program and complete select advanced level courses in the psychology major, among other qualifications. To receive highest distinction, students must also score at the 80th percentile or higher on the pre-graduation exit exam and present research at a state, regional or national conference.