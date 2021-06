We’ve reached a new landmark in vaccination efforts. Half of the states in the U.S. have vaccinated at least half of their populations against the Coronavirus. According to data from the CDC, more than 285 million doses of the vaccine have been administered which brings the number of people considered fully vaccinated to 130 million or 39.2% of the population and just over 49% of the nation or 163 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Each day over the past week 1.8 million shots have been administered. Maine has the highest number of fully vaccinated adults with about 62.9%.