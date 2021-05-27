Hyper Tough 20-Piece 1/4-Inch Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set - $15.88
The Hyper Tough 20-piece 1/4-inch Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set (model 5820) features high quality chrome vanadium sockets for a lifetime of use. The sockets are color coded and stamped with size for easy identification. The 72-tooth pear head ratchet features a quick release socket button and reversible drive for various applications. The included 4-inch extension allows for access in a variety of situations. Storage and organization is made easy with removable, reusable color coded rails. This set includes 8 SAE sockets (5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32 ,5/16, 11/3 2, 3/8) and 8 Metric sockets (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11). The Hyper Tough 20-piece 1/4" Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set (model 5820) has a lifetime limited warranty.slickdeals.net