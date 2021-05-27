Cancel
Hyper Tough 20-Piece 1/4-Inch Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set - $15.88

By HonestGame
slickdeals.net
 14 days ago

The Hyper Tough 20-piece 1/4-inch Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set (model 5820) features high quality chrome vanadium sockets for a lifetime of use. The sockets are color coded and stamped with size for easy identification. The 72-tooth pear head ratchet features a quick release socket button and reversible drive for various applications. The included 4-inch extension allows for access in a variety of situations. Storage and organization is made easy with removable, reusable color coded rails. This set includes 8 SAE sockets (5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32 ,5/16, 11/3 2, 3/8) and 8 Metric sockets (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11). The Hyper Tough 20-piece 1/4" Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set (model 5820) has a lifetime limited warranty.

slickdeals.net
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

HART 90-piece mechanics tool set for $29

Right now at Walmart, you can purchase the HART 90-piece mechanics tool set for $28.88. You can find the same set at eBay for $37.86, so you are saving $8.98 with this deal. This set comes with a 90-tooth ratchet with a 4-degree arc swing that will more easily access hard-to-reach places. The set is full chrome for durability and comes with a variety of sockets and bits. They all come in a carrying case and are covered by Hart’s Lifetime Limited Warranty.
TechnologyCAR AND DRIVER

Experts Recommend These 1/2-Inch-Drive Cordless Impact Wrenches

We've moved out of the auto repair Stone Age. The need for classic hand tools is diminishing, and the era of portable, powerful electric tools is here. One of the most essential tools for a mechanic is a 1/2-inch-drive impact wrench: perfect for taking off lug nuts and tackling larger bolts and other fasteners. Electric versions of this handy tool have become a toolbox staple thanks to their portability, usability, and durability. Who needs an air compressor?
Lifestyleclarkdeals.com

3-piece CAP Barbell cast iron kettlebell set for $57

Walmart is offering a great deal on a bundle of kettlebells right now! Get your choice of three kettlebells for just $57! Just one 20-lb kettlebell sells for $49.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, so you’re saving over $92 with this deal. These kettlebells are available in a few different sizes,...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RGB Cube Computer Case

Here is a gorgeous PC case for your next gaming computer. This RGB Cube Computer Case has transparent tempered glass panels on all sides. It can accommodate Micro-ATX/Mini-ITX motherboards and graphics cards up to 290mm long. It has RGB bars on all sides and its base. This computer case measures...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

OBSBOT Me: AI Smartphone Auto Tracking Smartphone Mount

Here is another smartphone mount that can automatically track your movement to keep you in the frame. The OBSBOT Me is powered by AI and uses a wide-angle sensing camera and brushless motor for smooth tracking. You can use it with any app that you like. This mount also supports gesture control.
Lifestylefitnessgizmos.com

TMT Light-Up Jump Rope

Here is a light-up jump rope that makes exercise more fun. The TMT Light-Up Jump Rope glows in the dark. It has an ABS handle and runs on 4 batteries. You can use it like any other jump rope to get a solid cardio workout. This jump rope is available in 2 colors.
Technologywindowscentral.com

HP ENVY x360 15 review: A budget convertible that impresses on battery life, performance, and more

HP's refreshed ENVY x360 15 was announced in March alongside the ENVY 17. It's been improved in a number of ways compared to the previous-gen model, including a higher screen-to-body ratio, larger touchpad, new keyboard, and a slightly thinner and lighter body. It has also stepped into AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile and 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs for better performance. This mid-range laptop has a lot to offer, and the price might just be right for someone who doesn't want to go full premium. I've been using the AMD-powered ENVY x360 15 for a couple of weeks to see what it's all about and whether or not it's worth a buy.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Easy-To-Use Husky 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Is Big and Sturdy

The Husky torque wrench is intuitive and feels strong in hand. There's an old arcade game, commonly found in bars. where people can gather 'round after throwing a few back and test the true nature of their might. I don’t think there’s any real unified name to it, it’s just “that punching bag game.” You know the one, as it's routinely dominated by the biggest person in the pub. They take a swing at the floating pouch and the machine registers a score of 424, followed by a supposed weakling who casually taps the bag and hits a score of 602. Impossible!
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Food Storage Set only $20.99 (Reg. $60!)

This Anchor Hocking 20-pc. Food Storage Set is great for leftovers!. JCPenney has this Anchor Hocking 20-pc. Food Storage Set for just $20.99 when you use the promo code 4MYPEEPS at checkout!. This is regularly $60 so this is a great deal. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Shoppinggizmochina.com

Deal: 12 inch 3-in-1 Writing Tablet for $12 at Banggood

12 inch 3-in-1 Writing Tablet which generally retails for $20 is now available at a discounted price of $11.99 only at Banggood. Multifunctional – Writing Tablet, Mousepad, and Ruler. Ultra-thin,12 inch LCD writing tablet. Environment-friendly alternative to traditional paper. Single Button erase function. Sealed 3v button battery – provides over...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Jump Starters

You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Looking for More Online Deals? Click here for more THRIFTY DEALS. Please note that Amazon prices tend to change often so prices may be higher or lower without notice. This post contains affiliate links.
Apparelsolereview.com

Asics Hyper Speed Review

Asics’s marketing pitch: Run fast without breaking the bank. Upper: Perforated engineered mesh, fused layering. Midsole: Single density, compression molded EVA foam. 5 mm heel-to-toe offset. Outsole: Carbon rubber. Weight: 210 gms/ 7.4 Oz for a half pair of Men's US 9/UK 8/EUR 42.5/CM 27. Widths available: D - regular.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 inch closer to launch

Samsung is expected to announce three new smartphones and two new smartwatches in the second half of this year. The company has announced that it will switch from Tizen OS to a brand new version of Google’s Wear OS with its next smartwatches. Now, those two smartwatches—Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4— have inched closer to their launch and received a necessary certification.
Electronicsxda-developers

Understanding the different types of Mechanical Keyboard Switches

Mechanical keyboards are all the rage. They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, wired or wireless, and of course, with and without fancy RGB lighting. But the most important factor to consider while buying a mechanical keyboard has to be the key switch. Choosing the right key switch can make a huge difference as opposed to a membrane-based keyboard. They are more reliable and offer a more personalized experience by offering varied feedback and travel time depending on which one you choose. Mechanical keyboard switches also tend to have a much better shelf life lasting millions of keystrokes.
ElectronicsNeowin

Get this CHOETECH 7-in-1 MacBook Adapter at 25% off

Right now you can pick up the CHOETECH 7-in-1 MacBook Air Adapter and apply a coupon that saves you 25% off the $39.99 list price. This is not only a great deal, it also offers 4K HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 100W USB C Power Delivery, Micro SD/SD Card Reader for 2020/2019/2018/2017 MacBook Pro models, and for the 2020/2019 MacBook Air.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

Tramontina 9-piece nonstick cookware set for $20

Right now at Walmart, you can get the pictured Tramontina 9-piece nonstick cookware set in champagne and red for only $19.88! That’s $20.11 off the list price. This set is only available at Walmart. The set comes with a sauté pan, a deep sauté pan with lid, saucepans and a...
LifestyleDesign Milk

LEGO Unveils World Map: The Largest Set Ever With 11,695 Pieces

Marking their largest set ever made, LEGO just unveiled the LEGO® Art World Map set featuring 11,695 pieces in total. The new addition to the LEGO art collection, the World Map spans 25.5″ high x 40.5″ wide (that’s just over two feet x 3 feet!) and includes a hanging hook so you can proudly hang it on the wall when complete. Enjoy the colorful finished piece or add LEGO “push pins” to track all the places you’ve been or want to go.