Hyper Tough 20-Piece 1/4-Inch Drive Ratchet and Deep Socket Set - $15.88

HP's refreshed ENVY x360 15 was announced in March alongside the ENVY 17. It's been improved in a number of ways compared to the previous-gen model, including a higher screen-to-body ratio, larger touchpad, new keyboard, and a slightly thinner and lighter body. It has also stepped into AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile and 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs for better performance. This mid-range laptop has a lot to offer, and the price might just be right for someone who doesn't want to go full premium. I've been using the AMD-powered ENVY x360 15 for a couple of weeks to see what it's all about and whether or not it's worth a buy.