Breakthrough brain-scanning method beckons new neurological discoveries

By Thomas Ling
Science Focus
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroscientists are poised to gain new insights into how our minds work, thanks to a breakthrough in non-invasive 3D brain scanning. Testing the new technique – which is called diffuse optical localisation imaging (DOLI) – researchers from the University of Zurich injected a live mouse with special fluorescent microdroplets that became distributed throughout the bloodstream.

www.sciencefocus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scanning#Discoveries#Mice#Skull#Brain Imaging#Brain Diseases#The Brain#Brain Activity#The University Of Zurich#The Optical Society#Microcirculation#Neurological Diseases#Mimic Brain Tissues#Brains#Techniques#Neuroscientists#Neural Activity#Fluorescence Imaging#Quantum Dots#Functional Insights
