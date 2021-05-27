Save Up To 20% On This Mesh WiFi System — Eliminate Dead Zones

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since I was young, vacuuming has been a task saved for intense weekend cleaning sessions. My family turned on music, divvied up the chores, and got to work. The routine has stuck with me to this day, but, unfortunately, saving the vacuum for Saturday mornings doesn’t account for all the days in between. Scraps and crumbs mysteriously accumulate throughout the week, and these mini-messes can quickly pile up. But pulling out a large vacuum just for dust bunnies can feel like a chore, and sometimes those handheld vacs just can’t reach tight spaces, such as the crevices in your computer’s keyboard. That’s why I started looking into crumb vacuums to handle the small and tedious cleaning jobs: I’m talking keyboard dust, cookie crumbs, glitter, and everything in between.