Two infants die within 24 hours of vaccination in Budgam, CMO orders probe

By Press Desk
thekashmirpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudgam, May 27: A 47-days-old baby died within hours after immunization in Soibugh area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday. It was the second death in 24 hours at the PHC after the immunization. Family sources said that the infant, identified as Naveen Kumar, died after he was given...

thekashmirpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Infants#Vaccination#Baby#Medical Doctors#Family Doctors#Cmo#Kno#Immunisation#Routine Immunization#Cardiac Arrest#Final Forensic Reports#Gb Panth Hospital#Soibugh Phc#Central Kashmir#Family Sources
