Two infants die within 24 hours of vaccination in Budgam, CMO orders probe

There are has been a lot of chaos and controversy surrounding the vaccination drive in India. From people not trusting the vaccines to there being a major shortage to celebrities and people with power getting preferential treatment, it has been a rollercoaster ride. With the way it’s going, I don’t see how the entire country is going to get vaccinated but these vaccines are our best bet to end this pandemic and hence, this drive needs to be prioritized. That being said, there is a question that is playing on everyone’s mind: can pregnant and lactating women be vaccinated? While the government is strictly opposed to the idea, medical and health experts are saying that it’s completely safe. In fact, recently, a lot of medical experts have said that pregnant women can get vaccinated anytime after they’ve delivered. It’s time they are included in our vaccination drive as well.