Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate wears pink for little girl who wanted to meet a princess

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXM1e_0aDTX7DI00
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge has kept her promise to a little girl who wanted to meet a princess dressed in her favourite colour pink.

Kate proved true to her word when she invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore an ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old’s dress.

The outgoing little girl, who is battling cancer, has captured the duchess’ heart – and when they met she told the youngster she wanted to give her a “big squeezy cuddle”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4C5C_0aDTX7DI00
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland (PA Wire)

Mila was featured in a picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home’s kitchen window as her father stood outside.

The little girl is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia and was photographed separated from her father during the first lockdown, after he had to go to work and could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home in Falkirk.

Kate and Mila had talked on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the duchess’ Hold Still exhibition and book, and agreed to meet up.

The pair met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and when Kate walked into the room, the face of the little girl it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnfwo_0aDTX7DI00
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland (PA Wire)

“Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it’s so nice to meet you in person,” Kate said.

The five-year-old stood up as did her father and mother, Scott and Lynda Sneddon, and her big sister Jodi.

Kate praised the little girl who was dressed head-to-toe in pink with matching headband, dress and shoes.

She said: “I love your dress, can you do a little twirl – and your shoes.”

Mila spun round for the future queen before running over to her father.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Girl#Duchess Of Cambridge#Big Sister#Uk#Princess#Pink#Dress#Head To Toe#Book#Face#Holyroodhouse#Home#Kitchen#Cancer#Symbolise Isolation#Leukaemia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Heartwarming Story Behind Kate Middleton’s Pink Dress

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton keeps her choices intentional. Though she never strays too far from the classically-minded look that she loves, Middleton will often mark an occasion with an appropriate, special clothing choice. On last year’s royal tour of Ireland, she packed an all-green wardrobe; when it’s time for Wimbledon, Middleton opts for her best tennis whites. Today in Edinburgh, the Duchess took the idea of aligning style and situation a step further thanks to a special fan, five-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon. After a video chat where Mila revealed that pink was her favorite color, Middleton arrived to greet her in ME +EM’s pastel shirtdress.
Beauty & FashionElle

Kate Middleton Went for Princess Vibes in a Pink Dress and Chic Blue Coat Dress in Scotland

Kate Middleton went for straight-up regal vibes today during the last day of her Scotland tour with Prince William on Thursday. The Duchess wore two princess-y looks, including a pink dress (by ME+EM) that she promised to wear when meeting four-year-old Mila, whose photo appeared in the Duchess and National Portrait Gallery's Hold Still photo book. Kate also wore a Cinderella-blue coat dress later in the day.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily News

Princess Kate gets her first dose of the COVID vaccine: ‘I’m hugely grateful’

Another member of the royal family has received a dose of a COVID-19 shot. In a post on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts, Kate Middleton, 39, announced that she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday after she and her husband Prince William returned home following their trip to Scotland. “Yesterday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at ...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Anne amazingly matches her outfit to a cake - see the photo

Princess Anne embarked on a touching visit, but what she might not have expected was that her outfit ended up matching the décor. The royal was visiting the Strathcarron Hospice, which provides end-of-life care to people living in Forth Valley and the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth region of Scotland. The hospice...
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Kate Middleton Wore a Pink Dress for the Sweetest Reason

Kate Middleton wore a bubblegum pink dress on Thursday, May 27 for the absolute sweetest reason: to fulfill a promise to a little girl with leukemia. Back in 2020, four-year-old Mila Sneddon was undergoing intensive chemotherapy for her leukemia, per the Daily Mail, and her mother Lynda snapped a photo of her looking out the window at her father. That photograph was included in Middleton's photography book Hold Still. And in early May 2021, the Duchess of Cambridge called Mila on the phone and shared their conversation on YouTube.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Why Princess Diana refused to wear hats on official visits with children

Princess Diana refused to wear hats on official visits with children because she said “you can’t cuddle a child in a hat", a Kensington Palace curator has said. The original fashion sketch of a blue floral dress regularly worn by Diana, the Princess of Wales, on visits to hospitals or to meet children, by designer David Sassoon, is featured in a new exhibition at Kensington Palace exploring the relationships between designers and royals.
Posted by
The Independent

Little boy asks Kate Middleton if she was a prince

The Duchess of Cambridge cleared the air with a confused little boy who asked her if she was a prince during a visit to Orkney on Wednesday.Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William chatted with children from Glaitness Nursery in Orkney’s main town of Kirkwall, after visiting the tidal turbines half a mile off the coast.They were taken to see the 680-tonne, 73 metre-long Orbital O2 superstructure via a Royal Navy vessel and were invited to pour Scapa Whisky over its 20 metre-long rotor blades for good luck.The machine, launched in April, will have the capacity to generate enough...