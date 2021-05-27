Cancel
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe 7.5-Inch Skillet $39.99 at Amazon

By Rocketmon
slickdeals.net
 22 days ago

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale.

slickdeals.net
RetailEpicurious

How Much Should You Spend on Stainless-Steel Flatware?

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A good set of stainless-steel flatware is one of first things you buy for your kitchen, and most people rarely, if ever, replace it. But let's say you're about to move into your first real kitchen, or you've finally had it with the desperation forks you bought at Ikea 20 years ago. How much are you going to spend on your flatware? The prices of a standard four-person flatware set with five-piece place settings (dinner fork, salad fork, soup spoon, dinner knife, teaspoon) start at $8 (the price of Ikea's ubiqutious Förnuft set) and climb to a couple hundred. So how much should you spend to ensure you're getting a long-lasting set that can be served to your family and dinner guests alike? You need some shopping criteria and a few good examples to help you decide.
Shoppingdealepic.com

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 12 Piece Cookware Set

HOT DEAL!!! – Price was ** $375.00 ** now only ** $209.99 ** after using coupon code Friend at checkout. Get a FREE Multiclad Pro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 12 Piece Cookware Set with purchase. Includes 1.5-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saucepan, 3.5-qt. covered sauté pan, 8-qt. covered stockpot, 20-cm. covered...
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Watches of Cupertino Jubilee Style Bracelet for Apple Watch is made of stainless steel

Transform your smartwatch into a luxury timepiece with the Watches of Cupertino Jubilee Style Bracelet for Apple Watch. This Apple Watch accessory uses stainless steel, making it resistant to sweat and corrosion. The material also makes the bracelet highly durable, so you go about your daily activities with minimal damage. Also, the Jubilee draws its inspiration from Rolex’s luxury timepiece. This adds an elegant look to your Apple Watch and dresses it up for any occasion. What’s more, it’s compatible with all Apple Watches from Series 1 to 6. Furthermore, this Apple Watch band suits both men and women, making it versatile. Finally, the removable links let you get just the right size for your wrist, and—even better—they are easy to switch.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

USSC Grills Launches New Stainless-Steel Pellet Grill Line

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USSC Grills, a subsidiary of US Stove Company, announced today the launch of a product line expansion of its wood pellet grills lineup. The new models bring added features and enhanced durability and craftsmanship to the brand 's original roster of wood pellet grills.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

KINTTO 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife $12.49

Amazon has the KINTTO 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for a low $12.49 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "RYBDKJYF" (Exp Soon). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This sells for $24.99, so you save 50% off list price. Made of German High carbon...
Electronicsanandtech.com

AT Deals: MSI 27-Inch Curved WQHD Monitor $279 at Amazon

Users in the market for a quality curved gaming display should appreciate this offer from Amazon on MSI's Optix G27CQ4 monitor. This 27-inch display is usually priced around $349 but users can take it home today for $279. This monitor is available through other vendors but at prices much closer...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case has a stainless steel design that suits any occasion

Dress up your smartwatch with the Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case. It features a classic design that transforms your favorite smartwatch into a timepiece you can wear on any occasion. What’s more, master craftsmen carve the case from a solid 316L stainless steel block using Swiss manufacturing methods. In fact, its polished surfaces give it a beautiful, unique look. Furthermore, it’s limited to just 9,999 pieces worldwide. For this reason, each one has its serial number engraved on its temple. Moreover, the rubber strap secures it around your wrist and keeps you comfortable. Finally, with its sophisticated Black and Blue band options along with the Rose Gold, Black, and Silver PVD-plated stainless steel colors, this accessory elevates your look.
Shoppingi-bidder.com

Rolex Ladies Stainless Steel 26MM Slate Grey String Diamond Lugs Datejust Wristw

ESTIMATE: $12,000.00-$14,000.00. One Ladies Stainless Steel Rolex Datejust Polished Bright with Satin Finish, Serviced & Electronically Tested, Stainless Steel Case: 26mm, Stainless Steel Crown, Custom Diamond Lugs: 24 Diamonds On Lugs, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Bezel: New 18K White Gold Beadset Diamond Bezel, Stone Count: 32 Diamonds, Total Weight .70 Carat, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Crystal: New Scratch Resistant Synthetic Sapphire Cyclops Lens. Custom Hands: New Luminescent Hands. Movement: Automatic Winding Movement . Custom Dial: Refinished Slate Grey String Diamond Dial, 43 Diamonds in Dial, G To H In Color, Clarity: VS. Date Window: 3 O'Clock Position Date Display, Model: Datejust. Condition: G-6 Extra Fine. Bracelet: Stainless Steel Jubilee Band. Bright Polish & Satin Finish. 6.0 Inch Length, Adjustable. Standard Clasp, With Rolex Logo. This Watch Has Been Serviced Time Tested And Is In Excellent Condition It Is Free Of All Scratches And Dents.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Functional Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls

The Fiesta Mixing Bowl Set is a four-piece collection of mixing bowls made from microwave-safe stainless steel. The set comes with 5-quart, 3-quart, 1,5-quart, and 0.75-quart bowls that have airtight locking lids with an innovative venting feature. These lids allow the bowls to double as fridge- and freezer-friendly food storage.
Electronicsthekrazycouponlady.com

Amazon Fire 8 Tablet, as Low as $39.99 at HSN

Hurry online to HSN.com to find an Amazon Fire 8 Tablet on sale for only $59.99. Even better, first-time customers can use coupon code HSN2021 at checkout for $20 off orders of $40 or more, bringing the price down to just $39.99. We don’t know how long this price will last, so grab yours while it’s still available.
Retailtechbargains.com

TaoTronics Adjustable 3x Color LED Desk Lamp $13

Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Adjustable 3-Color Temperature LED Light for a low $12.99 after Clip Coupon and Code: "AZ6KMU47" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 35% off the retail price. The multiple color temps are perfect for a desk or bedside lamp since you...
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

LCD Writing Tablets on Sale for as low as $6.81!!

If your kids love to write these are so fun! I spotted these LCD Writing Tablets on Sale and knew I had to show them to you. Make sure you check out all of the other great Toy deals we have found for you lately as well. LCD Writing Tablets...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Well+Good

Nonstick, Stainless Steel, Ceramic, and Cast Iron—The Right Time To Use Each Type of Pan, According to a Chef

Some people swear by their easy-care nonstick pans, while others love using cast iron, which requires a bit more TLC. When choosing between the different types of cookware materials, sometimes, you have to think beyond preference and use the right tool for the job. Paul Kahn, a James Beard Foundation-award-winning Chicago-based chef, says there’s a time and a place for certain types of cookware.
Shoppingkfrxfm.com

Amazon Prime Perks You May Not Be Using

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it could be good to refresh yourself on some of those Amazon Prime perks you may have forgotten. Along with two-day shipping, Amazon Prime members can also set up a day specifically for receiving packages and opt out of paying for shipping altogether with No Rush Shipping.
LifestyleFlorida Times-Union

All-Clad cookware is up to 78% off at the brand's famous VIP Factory sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There are many folks who will tell you that All-Clad cookware is some of the best on the market—and we agree. There's just one teensy, tiny little problem: These top-notch pots and pans command a pretty hefty price tag, making it a tough sell for many. Lucky for you, the brand's famous VIP Factory Seconds Sale is back, with discounts available of up to 78%!
Shoppingbargainbabe.com

FRIGIDAIRE EFIC452-SS 40 Lbs Extra Large Clear Maker, Stainless Steel, Makes Square Ice $139.57

New from Frigidaire, You can now have clear and square beautiful ice! The FRIGIDAIRE EFIC452-SS 40 Lbs Extra Large Clear Maker, Stainless Steel, Makes Square Ice is only $139.57 for a limited time! This amazing Stainless Steel Ice maker is so powerful and can produce up to 40 lbs of ice per day, which means that you never have to worry about your party, camping trip other events to offer enough ice cubes for your guest to enjoy chilled wine, whisky, beer, juice, soda, and more. This high-efficient ice maker will make sure there is always ice on hand to use. Who needs to run out and buy ice, when you can make it right in your home! Very easy to use, just plug this ice machine into an adapter, add water and wait 6 minutes, voila you will have a basket of ice! Very easy to clean, this is perfect for a gift to a loved one, friend or yourself! Whether relaxing with your toes in the Sand or at home on your back deck, keep your fresh squeezed lemonade, Iced tea and mixed beverages ice cold for an always refreshing drink. Wherever you are, and whoever you’re with this will bring you closer with friends and family!