All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe 7.5-Inch Skillet $39.99 at Amazon

New from Frigidaire, You can now have clear and square beautiful ice! The FRIGIDAIRE EFIC452-SS 40 Lbs Extra Large Clear Maker, Stainless Steel, Makes Square Ice is only $139.57 for a limited time! This amazing Stainless Steel Ice maker is so powerful and can produce up to 40 lbs of ice per day, which means that you never have to worry about your party, camping trip other events to offer enough ice cubes for your guest to enjoy chilled wine, whisky, beer, juice, soda, and more. This high-efficient ice maker will make sure there is always ice on hand to use. Who needs to run out and buy ice, when you can make it right in your home! Very easy to use, just plug this ice machine into an adapter, add water and wait 6 minutes, voila you will have a basket of ice! Very easy to clean, this is perfect for a gift to a loved one, friend or yourself! Whether relaxing with your toes in the Sand or at home on your back deck, keep your fresh squeezed lemonade, Iced tea and mixed beverages ice cold for an always refreshing drink. Wherever you are, and whoever you’re with this will bring you closer with friends and family!