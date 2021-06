The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has notified the CITY OF BIG SPRING TX1140001 that the drinking water being supplied to customers had exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) has established the MCL for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 milligrams per liter (mg/L) based on locational running annual average (LRAA) and has determined that it is a health concern at levels above the MCL. Analysis of drinking water in your community for total trihalomethanes indicates a compliance value in quarter two 2021 of 0.086 mg/L for DBP2-01 and 0.084 mg/L for DBP2-03 and, 0.097 mg/L for DBP2-02.