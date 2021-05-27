Victorian splendour with a view

Offers are due by 6 pm Sunday 6/27/21. Sellers will review Monday. Stunning estate backing to conservation open space and located in the highly desired neighborhood of Lenah Mill. From the moment you walk in to your beautiful home you'll notice hardwoods throughout the entire main level. The formal dining and living rooms greet you as you enter the open foyer. Your gourmet kitchen has every upgrade you can imagine including stainless appliances, granite counters, white (level 4) upgraded cabinetry and a custom pantry with plenty of extra storage. Your custom butlers pantry has been added with additional lighting and display cabinetry. This dedicated area is flawlessly situated between the kitchen and formal dining room and is perfect for catering and entertaining. Tons of "Halo" recessed lighting throughout the kitchen and family room areas are perfect for setting the mood whether is a quiet evening at home or you're entertaining all your family and friends. Open up the back door to your fully fenced outside oasis where you will find a custom paver patio large enough for multiple sitting areas and a custom stone fireplace which comes with an additional 1/2 cord of wood for your evenings spent making smores or relaxing by the fire. The yard has been impeccably maintained by an avid gardener and the landscapes of the yard will be blooming year round as well as enjoying the fresh herbs of the garden for all your culinary needs. The upper level has the perfect owner's suite with two walk in closets and this model is ONE of the few that has the "FROG" (Family Room Above Garage). This is the perfect space for a nursery, home office/gym or even a nice space to wind down after a long day of work. The owners luxury bath has double doors that opens to a "spa-like" soaking tub, dual vanities and a seperate shower. The upper level also features a bedroom with its own private bathroom and an additional hall bath for the other two bedrooms. The lower level features a huge rec room, a rough in for a full bath and plenty of additional storage or can be finished off to your personal liking. Walk to the community pool, multiple tot lots, Cedar Lake fishing pond and so many other amenities in Lenah Mill.