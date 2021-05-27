Cancel
Real Estate

Victorian splendour with a view

By cadair808
wiartonecho.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article594 Palmerston Ave. (Bathurst and Bloor streets) The 25×78-foot corner lot (“a holy grail in this part of The Annex”) and the light are among the many features that make this detached Victorian home special, says listing agent Rosanne Agasee. “The windows are large, south and west facing, and the light is extraordinary. Plus the views to the grove of mature trees from both the living room and second bedroom/office are gorgeous. Everyone who came through commented on the warmth and charm of the space.”

www.wiartonecho.com
