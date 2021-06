Fully vaccinated Britons will be allowed to visit Europe without restrictions this summer. EU ambassadors backed plans to allow UK travellers into the bloc if they have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, a spokeswoman for the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council confirmed.However, individual countries are still able to make their own decisions about whether they want to accept British travellers, and the policy will need to be signed off by member states.Travellers from England are able to use the NHS app to prove they have been fully vaccinated.Greece and Portugal are two nations that are already accepting...