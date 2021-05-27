Yum Brands is buying the artificial intelligence company Dragontail
Yum Brands is buying another technology company. This time it’s in the kitchen. The owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger said on Wednesday that has agreed to buy Dragontail Systems Limited, based in Perth, Australia, for Aus$93.5 million ($72.5 million U.S.). The company operates a platform, currently in use in 1,500 Pizza Hut locations, that manages the food preparation process from order through delivery.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com