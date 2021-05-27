Richard G. Johnson, 89

He was born Nov. 22, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Victoria Della (Heine) Johnson. Following graduation from high school Richard enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country and retired after more than 20 years of service as a First Sergeant. Richard was an excellent cook and most of his culinary training was learned while in the Marines. After his retirement, he owned and operated Johnson’s Midway Store in Bethany Beach where he developed many long-time friendships with his employees and customers alike. Needing a more flexible schedule he left the retail industry and enjoyed a successful career in real estate, where he worked several years for Jack Lingo Real Estate and Indian River Land Co. Richard was a life member of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the Delmar VFW Post 8276 and St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church where he served several terms as trustee and was the head bell ringer. He was a life-long avid Washington Redskins fan.