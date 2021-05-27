Cancel
2lb. Lavazza Alteco Organic Premium Blend Coffee

By slow12s
slickdeals.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com has 2lb. Lavazza Alteco Organic Premium Blend Coffee on sale for $14.57 when you follow the instructions below. Shipping is free with Prime or on orders $25+. Thanks community member MusicShark for sharing this deal. Deal Instructions:. Click 25% extra savings coupon box found on product page. Under Subscribe...

slickdeals.net
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premium Flavor Combination Seltzers

The BON V!V Raspberry Dragonfruit Spiked Seltzer is being launched by the brand on a nationwide level after a limited release to provide consumers with an unexpected variety to try out this season. The hard seltzer is crafted with a premium flavor that was developed in partnership with creative advisor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and is positioned perfectly to be a hit with summertime sippers. The flavor is reported to be the perfect mix of ripe raspberries with juicy dragon fruit and is achieved without any sugar in the mix for a refreshing light experience.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant Ingredient Blend Beverages

The Good Karma Plantmilk is being launched by the brand in the US market to offer consumers a new option when it comes to plant-based refreshments. The drink is made with a blend of oat, flax and peas, which is reported to offer a flavor and texture experience that is perfectly creamy. The product comes in three flavor options inclusion Vanilla, Original and Chocolate.
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Premium Jarred Tuna Products

The King Oscar Ultra-Premium Yellowfin Tuna range is a new offering from the Thai Union-owned brand that will provide consumers with a number of different varieties to enjoy. The products come in four varieties including Extra Virgin Olive Oiler's and Green Olives, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Jalapeño Peppers and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Herb de Provence. Each of the products come in an easy-to-pour jar for simple serving.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premium Greek Olive Oils

Kosterina's range of signature and infused Greek olive oils are a must-try for cooking enthusiasts and professional chefs alike. WIth a single-origin in Southern Greece—from the native home of founder Katina Mountanos—the extra virgin olive oils are carefully crafted with early harvest Koroneiki olives (12 lbs per bottle, to be exact). Kostrina's recipe is unique, healthy, and rich in taste. In order to achieve the luxuriously silky consistency and flavor, the brand's manufacturing process is designed to maximize the natural polyphenol content.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premium Vodka Iced Teas

This Vodka Iced Tea Canne Cocktail by Boardroom Spirits boasts light and fresh flavors. The Pennsylvania-based Spirits company announced its sweet and tart Original Lemon flavor—the first flavor in the series. The 5.5% ABV Vodka Iced Tea will also include fruit-flavored ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by the season. As the demand...
Drinkscastlepinesconnection.com

Coffee alternatives

Love coffee but looking to ditch the caffeine? For some, a daily dose of coffee can cause insomnia, anxiety, stomach upset, increased heart and breathing rate or a host of other negative side effects. Sometimes caffeine can worsen certain menopause symptoms, and it can raise blood pressure levels. Even without experiencing negative side effects, some just want to move away from needing coffee to get going in the morning or relying on it for an afternoon pick-me-up.
RestaurantsNew Haven Register

Blackwood Coffee Bar Blends Art and Java at New WeHo Location

Carlos Antonio started his career selecting art and home furnishings for a roster of high-end interior design clients around Los Angeles. Five years ago, he took the plunge into opening Blackwood Coffee Bar, a boutique coffee shop on Sunset Boulevard filled with art and signature design touches like colorful mosaic walls.
TrendHunter.com

Premium Functional Waters

VOSS+ water, a line of functional beverages, was recently expanded to play a bigger part in consumers' daily lives. Previously, the premium water brand introduced a variety with a plant-based multi-mineral complex derived from seaweed and its new offerings help people get more collagen and Vitamin D. VOSS+ Collagen contains...
Retailhawaiibusiness.com

A Coffee Reinvention

The pandemic has crippled thousands of small businesses in Hawai‘i and forced tens of thousands of people to find new jobs. Amid these personal tragedies are stories of grit, perseverance and transformation. Here is one of those stories. The pandemic closed a couple of doors for Madeleine Longoria-Garcia and Brittany...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Ardgowan Distillery Launches Shipwright Blended Scotch Whisky

The Ardgowan Distillery, an emerging Scotch whisky brand, recently launched Shipwright, the second limited-edition bottling in its Clydebuilt series. The new release is a blend of single malts from Speyside and Highland distilleries wholly matured in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. Shipwright is non-chill filtered, non-colored and has been bottled at 48% ABV.
Restaurantswilmamag.com

Coffee Chronicles

Not all coffee is created equal, and those who depend on coffee for a daily jolt or a welcome break from the chaos of the day know what makes the best coffee and can tell instantly when a cup doesn’t measure up. MAGGIE BLACKHAM, owner of Cheeky Monkey Coffee in downtown Wilmington, knows coffee and is determined to put a unique twist on this local treasure.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Jump Starters

You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Looking for More Online Deals? Click here for more THRIFTY DEALS. Please note that Amazon prices tend to change often so prices may be higher or lower without notice. This post contains affiliate links.
Food & Drinksheavenlyhomecooking.com

Matcha Coffee

· Modified: Jun 6, 2021 by Sandra · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases with no additional cost to you. Can you believe that we technically haven't shared a coffee beverage since we shared this almond mocha roca back in 2015? That is, if you don't count this chocolate protein shake, which does contain instant coffee, that we shared a couple of months ago. Since this is a breakfast blog, it's high time we changed that! This beauty we are sharing today is an iced matcha coffee, which is essentially a matcha espresso fusion made famous by Starbuck's. I have heard it said that it was created for the Asian market, and is only available on their secret menu in the U.S. (source) It certainly is a beaut, and it's super easy to make at home!
Shoppingliveauctioneers.com

$1 Start- Luxury Bags & Jewelry FREE SHIPPING

Now with FREE SHIPPING to customers in the USA! Bidhaus has quickly become a best kept secret for all things luxury. Take advantage of our low prices for these completely authentic high-end jewelry and designer bags/accessory items. Whether you are a reseller, collector, or simply looking for the perfect gift, our selection and pricing means you are likely to find the perfect solution for all your shopping needs.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Premium Sipping Mezcals

Agua Mágica, an ultra-premium spirits brand founded by an all-Mexican team, recently launched its first mezcal to inspire, empower and help people embrace new consumption occasions. The brand is on a mission to help adults discover "the depths of Oaxacan culture through a transcendent sipping experience" with exclusively sourced agaves, espadín and tobalá. With notes of melon, cucumber and green chili, the sipping mezcal is said to be softer and uplifting.
Shoppingdealepic.com

Goldbox Deals at Amazon.com

Free shipping on orders over $35 or Free 2-day shipping for Prime Members. Everyday Amazon.com has best deals and lightning deals. Deal includes electronic,home appliances, accessories, jewelry and more.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Oat Barista Blend

Pro and home baristas: If you thought nothing could beat the taste and texture of dairy milk in your espresso drinks, think again. This naturally rich and creamy oat milk whips up frothy, full-bodied lattes with a delicate, malty taste that makes cow milk irrelevant.