2lb. Lavazza Alteco Organic Premium Blend Coffee

Can you believe that we technically haven't shared a coffee beverage since we shared this almond mocha roca back in 2015? That is, if you don't count this chocolate protein shake, which does contain instant coffee, that we shared a couple of months ago. Since this is a breakfast blog, it's high time we changed that! This beauty we are sharing today is an iced matcha coffee, which is essentially a matcha espresso fusion made famous by Starbuck's. I have heard it said that it was created for the Asian market, and is only available on their secret menu in the U.S. (source) It certainly is a beaut, and it's super easy to make at home!