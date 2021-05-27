Cancel
OAS Debuts New Frasca Sim, Training Capabilities

By Julie Boatman
Flying Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kirby and Teresa Ortega retired from Textron Aviation—after a combined 66 years with the company and its predecessor, the Cessna Aircraft Company—they knew that they were far from through with general aviation and flight training. The pilots wanted to develop their own path in teaching folks to fly based on those decades of experience, and their dream came to fruition when the couple launched Ortega Aviation Services, in Wichita, Kansas, in Fall 2019.

