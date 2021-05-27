Snowflake Stock Drift Lowers after Mixed Earnings

The euro is down slightly on Tuesday, putting the brakes on a two-day mini-rally. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2173, down 0.13% on the day. Eurozone data has been a mixed bag this week. On the positive side, eurozone growth was revised upwards in the first quarter, from -0.3% to -0.6% in the initial estimate. On an annualised basis, GDP declined -1.3%, after contracting -1.8% in the fourth quarter. Although the economy is showing signs of improvement, the back-to-back declines indicate that technically, the eurozone is in a recession. Still, with the easing of health restrictions and the acceleration of the vaccine rollout, there is growing optimism that the economy will improve further in the coming months.