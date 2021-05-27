Snowflake Stock Drift Lowers after Mixed Earnings
Snowflake stock opened lower in US trading today after reporting mixed earnings. While the company’s revenues were better than expected its losses were wider than expected. Snowflake released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings for the quarter ended April 30 yesterday after the close of US markets. The company reported revenues of $228.9 million in the quarter which were 110% higher than the corresponding period last year and were also ahead of the $212.9 million that analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting.learnbonds.com