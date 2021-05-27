Cancel
Seaford, DE

Seaford School Board members review school board self-evaluation during meeting

 18 days ago

The Seaford School Board met on May 18 and reviewed the school board self-evaluation. The evaluations consisted of 64 questions with a value of 20 points per question in seven categories, which included relationship with superintendent (score 3.55), community relationships (score 3.18), board meetings (score 3.47), staff and personnel relationships (score 3.66), relationship to instructional program (score 3.23), relationship to financial management of school (score 3.13), Personal Qualities (score 3.51). The presentation on the results is available on the Seaford School District Board of Education website. Board President David Tull said, “I am happy with the results and it shows we are all here for the same reason.”

