Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

House in the Hudson Valley by Alexander Gorlin Architects

homeadore.com
 11 days ago

House in the Hudson Valley is a modern stone house located in the state of New York, designed in 2019 by Alexander Gorlin Architects. Nestled in the woods just below the crest of a hill overlooking a mountain lake in the Hudson River valley, this house is designed to blend into its natural landscape of boulders and rock outcroppings. Clad in a local granite of salmon and gray, with a green roof, sustainable mahogany windows with non-reflective glass, from a distance, the house dissolves into its surroundings.

homeadore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Hudson River#Energy Efficiency#Rock Garden#Castle Rock#Garage Rock#House#Canadian#Terrace#Lake#Native Trees#Woods#Green#Rock Outcroppings#Living Spaces#Photography Courtesy#Preserve#Boulders#Landscape#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?