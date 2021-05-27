House in the Hudson Valley by Alexander Gorlin Architects
House in the Hudson Valley is a modern stone house located in the state of New York, designed in 2019 by Alexander Gorlin Architects. Nestled in the woods just below the crest of a hill overlooking a mountain lake in the Hudson River valley, this house is designed to blend into its natural landscape of boulders and rock outcroppings. Clad in a local granite of salmon and gray, with a green roof, sustainable mahogany windows with non-reflective glass, from a distance, the house dissolves into its surroundings.homeadore.com