Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Comprehensive electronic-structure methods review featured in Nature Materials

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) MARVEL. Over the past 20 years, first-principles simulations have become powerful, widely used tools in many, diverse fields of science and engineering. From nanotechnology to planetary science, from metallurgy to quantum materials, they have accelerated the identification, characterization, and optimization of materials enormously. They have led to astonishing predictions--from ultrafast thermal transport to electron-phonon mediated superconductivity in hydrides to the emergence of flat bands in twisted-bilayer graphene-- that have gone on to inspire remarkable experiments.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Materials#Quantum Materials#Scientific Methods#Advanced Materials#Applied Materials#Information Design#Nccr#Dft#Aaas#Eurekalert#Materials Design#Computational Methods#Materials Discovery#Real Materials#Materials Phases#Scientific Software#Synthesis Conditions#Computational Science#Characterization#Data Driven Approaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Modified $GW$ Method in Electronic Systems

A modified $GW$ approximation to many - body systems is developed. The approximation has the same computational complexity as the traditional $GW$ approach, but uses a different truncation scheme. This scheme neglects high order connected correlation functions. A covariant (preserving Ward identities due to charge conservation) scheme for two - body correlators is employed, which holds the relation between the charge correlator and charge susceptibility. The method is tested on the two - dimensional one - band Hubbard model. Results are compared with exact diagonalization, the fluctuation - exchange (FLEX) theory and determinantal quantum Monte Carlo (DQMC) approach. The comparison for the (one - body) Green's function demonstrates that it is more precise in strong - coupling regime (especially away from half - filling) than similar - complexity approximations $GW$ or FLEX. The charge correlator is in excellent agreement with the numerically exact result obtained from DQMC.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Self-aware materials build the foundation for living structures

From the biggest bridges to the smallest medical implants, sensors are everywhere, and for good reason: The ability to sense and monitor changes before they become problems can be both cost-saving and life-saving. To better address these potential threats, the Intelligent Structural Monitoring and Response Testing (iSMaRT) Lab at the...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

New method to improve durability of nano-electronic components

(Nanowerk News) USF Mechanical Engineering assistant professor Michael Cai Wang and his research team recently developed a novel approach to mitigating electromigration in nanoscale electronic interconnects that are ubiquitous in state-of-the-art integrated circuits. This was achieved by coating copper metal interconnects with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), an atomically-thin insulating two-dimensional (2D) material that shares a similar structure as the “wonder material” graphene.
PhysicsPhys.org

Electrons on the edge: Atomically thin quantum spin hall materials

Quantum spin Hall insulators are a class of two-dimensional (2D) topological states of matter that are electrically insulating in their interior but, unlike semiconductors, carry a pair of one-dimensional (1D) metallic states, which are strictly confined to their edges. Particular to these 'edgy' 1D electrons is that they are what...
EngineeringScience Now

Material-structure-performance integrated laser-metal additive manufacturing

You are currently viewing the abstract. Metallic components are the cornerstone of modern industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobile manufacturing, and energy production. The stringent requirements for high-performance metallic components impede the optimization of materials selection and manufacturing. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) is a key strategic technology for technological innovation and industrial sustainability. As the number of applications increases, so do the scientific and technological challenges. Because laser AM has domain-by-domain (e.g., point-by-point, line-by-line, and layer-by-layer) localized forming characteristics, the requisite for printing process and performance control encompasses more than six orders of magnitude, from the microstructure (nanometer- to micrometer-scale) to macroscale structure and performance of components (millimeter- to meter-scale). The traditional route of laser-metal AM follows a typical “series mode” from design to build, resulting in a cumbersome trial-and-error methodology that creates challenges for obtaining high-performance goals.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning for deep elastic strain engineering of semiconductor electronic band structure and effective mass

The controlled introduction of elastic strains is an appealing strategy for modulating the physical properties of semiconductor materials. With the recent discovery of large elastic deformation in nanoscale specimens as diverse as silicon and diamond, employing this strategy to improve device performance necessitates first-principles computations of the fundamental electronic band structure and target figures-of-merit, through the design of an optimal straining pathway. Such simulations, however, call for approaches that combine deep learning algorithms and physics of deformation with band structure calculations to custom-design electronic and optical properties. Motivated by this challenge, we present here details of a machine learning framework involving convolutional neural networks to represent the topology and curvature of band structures in k-space. These calculations enable us to identify ways in which the physical properties can be altered through “deep” elastic strain engineering up to a large fraction of the ideal strain. Algorithms capable of active learning and informed by the underlying physics were presented here for predicting the bandgap and the band structure. By training a surrogate model with ab initio computational data, our method can identify the most efficient strain energy pathway to realize physical property changes. The power of this method is further demonstrated with results from the prediction of strain states that influence the effective electron mass. We illustrate the applications of the method with specific results for diamonds, although the general deep learning technique presented here is potentially useful for optimizing the physical properties of a wide variety of semiconductor materials.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Review of Low-Voltage Load Forecasting: Methods, Applications, and Recommendations

The increased digitalisation and monitoring of the energy system opens up numerous opportunities % and solutions which can help to decarbonise the energy system. Applications on low voltage (LV), localised networks, such as community energy markets and smart storage will facilitate decarbonisation, but they will require advanced control and management. Reliable forecasting will be a necessary component of many of these systems to anticipate key features and uncertainties. Despite this urgent need, there has not yet been an extensive investigation into the current state-of-the-art of low voltage level forecasts, other than at the smart meter level. This paper aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the landscape, current approaches, core applications, challenges and recommendations. Another aim of this paper is to facilitate the continued improvement and advancement in this area. To this end, the paper also surveys some of the most relevant and promising trends. It establishes an open, community-driven list of the known LV level open datasets to encourage further research and development.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers unveil complex defect structure of Li-ion cathode material

Skoltech scientists have studied the hydroxyl defects in LiFePO4, a widely used cathode material in commercial lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the overall understanding of the chemistry of this material. This work will help improve the LiFePO4 manufacturing process to avoid formation of adverse intrinsic structural defects which deteriorate its performance. The paper was published in the journal Inorganic Chemistry.
EngineeringEurekAlert

A new soft electronic material for human-machine-interfacing

A DTU research team consisting of Malgorzata Gosia Pierchala, Firoz Babu Kadumundi, and Mehdi Mehrali from #TeamBioEngine headed by Alireza Dolatshahi-Pirouz, have developed a new material - CareGum - that among other things has potential for monitoring motor impairment associated with neurological disorders such as Parkinson's. A green material with...
PhysicsPhys.org

Magnetic materials analysis has never been so comprehensible

Professor Andreas Michels, physicist at the University of Luxembourg, explores the complex world of magnetic materials by shooting neutrons on them. He has now published his insights in a 380-page monograph titled "Magnetic Small-Angle Neutron Scattering − A Probe for Mesoscale Magnetism Analysis." The book is published by Oxford University Press.
PhysicsPhys.org

Electrons waiting for their turn: New model explains 3D quantum material

Scientists from the Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat—Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter have developed a new understanding of how electrons behave in strong magnetic fields. Their results explain measurements of electric currents in three-dimensional materials that signal a quantum Hall effect—a phenomenon thus far only associated with two-dimensional metals. This new 3D effect can be the foundation for topological quantum phenomena, which are believed to be particularly robust and therefore promising candidates for extremely powerful quantum technologies. These results have just been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Harmonious electronic structure leads to enhanced quantum materials

The electronic structure of metallic materials determines the behavior of electron transport. Magnetic Weyl semimetals have a unique topological electronic structure - the electron's motion is dynamically linked to its spin. These Weyl semimetals have come to be the most exciting quantum materials that allow for dissipationless transport, low power operation, and exotic topological fields that can accelerate the motion of the electrons in new directions. The compounds Co3Sn2S2 and Co2MnGa [1-4], recently discovered by the Felser group, have shown some of the most prominent effects due to a set of two topological bands.
Physicsarxiv.org

Magnetic structure determination of rare-earth based, high moment, atomic laminates; potential parent materials for 2D magnets

Daniel Potashnikov (1 and 2), Elad Nisan Caspi (3), Asaf Pesach (3), Quanzheng Tao (4), Johanna Rosen (4), Denis Sheptyakov (5), Hayden A. Evans (6), Clemens Ritter (7), Zaher Salman (8), Pietro Bonfa (9), Oleg Rivin (3), Amit Keren (1) ((1) Faculty of Physics, Technion - Israeli Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel, (2) Israel Atomic Energy Comission, Tel-Aviv, Israel, (3) Department of Physics, Nuclear Research Centre-Negev Beer Sheva, Israel, (4) Materials Design, Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM), Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden, (5) Laboratory for Neutron Scattering and Imaging, Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen-PSI, Switzerland, (6) Center for Neutron Research, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, MD, USA, (7) Institut Laue-Langevin, Grenoble, France, (8) Laboratory for Muon Spin Spectroscopy, Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen-PSI, Switzerland, (9) Department of Mathematical, Physical and Computer Sciences, University of Parma, Parma, Italy)
ChemistryNature.com

Local electronic structure variation resulting in Li ‘filament’ formation within solid electrolytes

Solid electrolytes hold great promise for enabling the use of Li metal anodes. The main problem is that during cycling, Li can infiltrate along grain boundaries and cause short circuits, resulting in potentially catastrophic battery failure. At present, this phenomenon is not well understood. Here, through electron microscopy measurements on a representative system, Li7La3Zr2O12, we discover that Li infiltration in solid oxide electrolytes is strongly associated with local electronic band structure. About half of the Li7La3Zr2O12 grain boundaries were found to have a reduced bandgap, around 1–3 eV, making them potential channels for leakage current. Instead of combining with electrons at the cathode, Li+ ions are hence prematurely reduced by electrons at grain boundaries, forming local Li filaments. The eventual interconnection of these filaments results in a short circuit. Our discovery reveals that the grain-boundary electronic conductivity must be a primary concern for optimization in future solid-state battery design.
MathematicsNature.com

Low rank representations for quantum simulation of electronic structure

The quantum simulation of quantum chemistry is a promising application of quantum computers. However, for N molecular orbitals, the \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{4})\) gate complexity of performing Hamiltonian and unitary Coupled Cluster Trotter steps makes simulation based on such primitives challenging. We substantially reduce the gate complexity of such primitives through a two-step low-rank factorization of the Hamiltonian and cluster operator, accompanied by truncation of small terms. Using truncations that incur errors below chemical accuracy allow one to perform Trotter steps of the arbitrary basis electronic structure Hamiltonian with \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{3})\) gate complexity in small simulations, which reduces to \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{2})\) gate complexity in the asymptotic regime; and unitary Coupled Cluster Trotter steps with \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{3})\) gate complexity as a function of increasing basis size for a given molecule. In the case of the Hamiltonian Trotter step, these circuits have \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{2})\) depth on a linearly connected array, an improvement over the \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{3})\) scaling assuming no truncation. As a practical example, we show that a chemically accurate Hamiltonian Trotter step for a 50 qubit molecular simulation can be carried out in the molecular orbital basis with as few as 4000 layers of parallel nearest-neighbor two-qubit gates, consisting of fewer than 105 non-Clifford rotations. We also apply our algorithm to iron–sulfur clusters relevant for elucidating the mode of action of metalloenzymes.
Computersarxiv.org

Recurrent Neural Networks with Mixed Hierarchical Structures for Natural Language Processing

Hierarchical structures exist in both linguistics and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks. How to design RNNs to learn hierarchical representations of natural languages remains a long-standing challenge. In this paper, we define two different types of boundaries referred to as static and dynamic boundaries, respectively, and then use them to construct a multi-layer hierarchical structure for document classification tasks. In particular, we focus on a three-layer hierarchical structure with static word- and sentence- layers and a dynamic phrase-layer. LSTM cells and two boundary detectors are used to implement the proposed structure, and the resulting network is called the {\em Recurrent Neural Network with Mixed Hierarchical Structures} (MHS-RNN). We further add three layers of attention mechanisms to the MHS-RNN model. Incorporating attention mechanisms allows our model to use more important content to construct document representation and enhance its performance on document classification tasks. Experiments on five different datasets show that the proposed architecture outperforms previous methods on all the five tasks.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Fast Extra Gradient Methods for Smooth Structured Nonconvex-Nonconcave Minimax Problems

Modern minimax problems, such as generative adversarial network and adversarial training, are often under a nonconvex-nonconcave setting, and developing an efficient method for such setting is of interest. Recently, two variants of the extragradient (EG) method are studied in that direction. First, a two-time-scale variant of the EG, named EG+, was proposed under a smooth structured nonconvex-nonconcave setting, with a slow $\mathcal{O}(1/k)$ rate on the squared gradient norm, where $k$ denotes the number of iterations. Second, another variant of EG with an anchoring technique, named extra anchored gradient (EAG), was studied under a smooth convex-concave setting, yielding a fast $\mathcal{O}(1/k^2)$ rate on the squared gradient norm. Built upon EG+ and EAG, this paper proposes a two-time-scale EG with anchoring, named fast extragradient (FEG), that has a fast $\mathcal{O}(1/k^2)$ rate on the squared gradient norm for smooth structured nonconvex-nonconcave problems. This paper further develops its backtracking line-search version, named FEG-A, for the case where the problem parameters are not available. The stochastic analysis of FEG is also provided.
Computersarxiv.org

Feature Flow Regularization: Improving Structured Sparsity in Deep Neural Networks

Pruning is a model compression method that removes redundant parameters in deep neural networks (DNNs) while maintaining accuracy. Most available filter pruning methods require complex treatments such as iterative pruning, features statistics/ranking, or additional optimization designs in the training process. In this paper, we propose a simple and effective regularization strategy from a new perspective of evolution of features, which we call feature flow regularization (FFR), for improving structured sparsity and filter pruning in DNNs. Specifically, FFR imposes controls on the gradient and curvature of feature flow along the neural network, which implicitly increases the sparsity of the parameters. The principle behind FFR is that coherent and smooth evolution of features will lead to an efficient network that avoids redundant parameters. The high structured sparsity obtained from FFR enables us to prune filters effectively. Experiments with VGGNets, ResNets on CIFAR-10/100, and Tiny ImageNet datasets demonstrate that FFR can significantly improve both unstructured and structured sparsity. Our pruning results in terms of reduction of parameters and FLOPs are comparable to or even better than those of state-of-the-art pruning methods.
EnvironmentAzom.com

New Method to Recycle Food Waste into Robust Construction Materials

A majority of the people do not think about the food scraps they dispose of. But scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo have devised a new technique to decrease food waste by recycling disposed vegetable and fruit scraps into strong construction materials. The amount...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Assessment methods and the validity and reliability of measurement tools in online objective structured clinical examinations: a systematic scoping review

J Educ Eval Health Prof. 2021;18:11. doi: 10.3352/jeehp.2021.18.11. Epub 2021 Jun 1. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has required educators to adapt the in-person objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) to online settings in order for it to remain a critical component of the multifaceted assessment of a student’s competency. This systematic scoping review aimed to summarise the assessment methods and validity and reliability of the measurement tools used in current online OSCE (hereafter, referred to as teleOSCE) approaches. A comprehensive literature review was undertaken following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews guidelines. Articles were eligible if they reported any form of performance assessment, in any field of healthcare, delivered in an online format. Two reviewers independently screened the results and analysed relevant studies. Eleven articles were included in the analysis. Pre-recorded videos were used in 3 studies, while observations by remote examiners through an online platform were used in 7 studies. Acceptability as perceived by students was reported in 2 studies. This systematic scoping review identified several insights garnered from implementing teleOSCEs, the components transferable from telemedicine, and the need for systemic research to establish the ideal teleOSCE framework. TeleOSCEs may be able to improve the accessibility and reproducibility of clinical assessments and equip students with the requisite skills to effectively practice telemedicine in the future.