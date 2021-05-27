Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham still in play for dynamic midfielder high on Mourinho wishlist

By Robert McCarthy
TEAMtalk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham are still reportedly in the hunt to sign a midfielder who was firmly on Jose Mourinho’s radar before his exit. The Portuguese was axed in April after 17 months in charge of the north London club, but was still plotting his summer transfer business before his high-profile exit. And one of the players on his wishlist was RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Marcel Sabitzer
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Portuguese#Rb Leipzig#Euros#Spurs#Roma#Sport Witness#Twitter#Instagram Tottenham#Kicker#English#Dortmund#Tottenham Scouts#Bundesliga Winger#Boss#England#Clubs#France#Star#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Mourinho insists Roma pressure no problem

Jose Mourinho insists the pressure of being Roma coach won't be a problem for him. Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season. “When I make important decision, I make sure I have all the information I need at my fingertips," he said. “This is the best...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mourinho tribute to ex-Man Utd captain Valencia

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho paid tribute to Antonio Valencia after he announced his retirement yesterday. Valencia was made captain by Mourinho, who responded to a social media post by the Ecuadorian declaring he was hanging up the boots. The sacked Tottenham manager said: "Antonio a pleasure to work...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma boss Mourinho wants reunion with Man Utd keeper Romero

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to reunite with Manchester United and Argentina keeper Sergio Romero. The two worked well together when Mourinho was at United, before his stint with Tottenham. Now that he is set to take over at Roma when the season concludes, Mourinho is looking at players...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Marcus Rashford found it ‘difficult’ to play his best under Jose Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has said he struggled to play his “best football” under Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time at Manchester United.Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month and will join Roma next season, served as Man United coach between 2016 and 2018.Rashford won the League Cup and Europa League under Mourinho, but the striker told former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand this week that it was “difficult” to perform with the notorious coach in charge.“I think that’s when we play our best football [when we can be flexible],” Rashford told Ferdinand on BT Sport’s Between The Lines show.“Under Jose I...
SoccerYardbarker

Breaking Down AS Roma with Steven Sciavillo of Chiesa di Totti

One of the most shocking appointments this season has been the hiring of Jose Mourinho. When this was announced, what was your reaction? How do you think he will do at Roma?. I have to say I was shocked. I was at work and one of my listeners tweeted me saying I’d have some big news to discuss on the next episode of Across the Romaverse. I thought he was referring to Fonseca not returning which had been announced a few hours earlier. Then I refreshed my timeline and saw the news. I couldn’t believe it. I think Mourinho will do well at Roma, at least in the short term. He brings the change in mentality that Roma so desperately needs, especially in big matches. I think he will improve Roma’s defense which is badly needed as well. How well he can do also depends on how Tiago Pinto and the Friedkins reinforce the squad though. I think a striker, defensive midfielder, and goalkeeper will be the priorities. He may not last longer than the three years of his contract if he follows his recent track record, but I think the potential is there to do well.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jose Mourinho 'looking to bring Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin to Roma' - with £40m-rated winger earmarked as one of his first signings in his new job

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin to Roma when he takes over this summer. Earlier this month it was confirmed former Tottenham manager Mourinho will take over at the Stadio Olimpico from Paulo Fonseca this summer. And according to Italian newspaper Corriera della Sera, Saint-Maximin...
Premier Leaguefubo.tv

Will Jose Mourinho turn Roma into the challengers they want to be?

Jose Mourinho will take charge at Roma this summer, but what does his return to Italy say about this stage of his career?. Italy is one of the few places left in European soccer where Jose Mourinho’s reputation has been largely untouched by his troubles of recent years. The Portuguese coach led Inter to back-to-back Scudettos and an historic Treble in 2010, leaving before he could sour his relationship with the fans who idolised him.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mourinho relentless as Tottenham forced into setting price tag for defender

Tottenham have set an asking price of €25m for in-demand defender Eric Dier, according to reports. Dier has been at the heart of the Tottenham defence this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. The Spurs backline has come under scrutiny and was one of the areas Jose Mourinho wanted to revamp before his departure. But the manager seemingly remains fond of him, as he has been linked with taking Dier to his new club, Roma.
Soccersempremilan.com

Il Tempo: Mourinho appointment pushes Mkhitaryan towards Roma exit – Milan observing with interest

AC Milan remain interested in signing Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, according to a report. Mkhitaryan has had an excellent season for the Giallorossi in 2020-21, having racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 Serie A appearances so far this term. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is nothing to suggest that a renewal is imminent, leading to suggestions that the Armenia international could move on.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Comparing Tuchel’s first 25 games as Chelsea manager to Mourinho’s

Thomas Tuchel has had a huge impact since taking the reigns at Stamford Bridge and replacing Frank Lampard as manager of Chelsea. Prior to his arrival, the Blues looked destined to miss out on the top four and unlikely to bring home any silverware despite a huge summer spending spree. But under the German, they find themselves in the FA Cup final, the Champions League Final and near certainties for a top-four spot.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Roma aim for realism under Jose Mourinho

“The opium of the masses” is how former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini described Jose Mourinho following the announcement that Mourinho would be taking over as manager next season. Sabatini continued, saying that Mourinho was the “emotional earthquake” Roma needed after a long period of inaction and stasis. The Portuguese manager’s return less than a month after getting sacked by Tottenham drew a wide range of reactions depending on fan base and league. But no matter the results from his last five seasons in the Premier League, or that he last won a trophy in 2017, Mourinho still undeniably stirs emotion. And depending on the team, feeling is a foundation to build upon.
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

World Soccer Gossip: Mourinho wasting no time at Roma

Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. Barcelona eyeing up Chelsea’s Jorginho in potential swap deal. According to the Daily Star, Barcelona are willing to offer up Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal with Chelsea for Jorginho. Pjanic only signed for the Catalan club last summer, with Barca spending £52 million to acquire his services, while offloading Arthur to Juventus in the opposite direction for £62 million. Despite a disappointing season for the Bosnian, Spanish outlet Sport say Chelsea are monitoring his situation and have enquired about his availability this summer.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Jose Mourinho tipped to take former Chelsea signing to Roma

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to make his former player Kurt Zouma one of his first signings as Roma boss in the summer. It was announced last week that Mourinho would take charge of the Giallorossi at the end of the season. He was out of work for just a matter of weeks having been sacked by Tottenham last month. The Portuguese manager has signed a three-year deal with the Italian side which will commence in the summer.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.