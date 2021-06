The Berlin Film Festival has confirmed that its in-person June event will go ahead as planned, taking place as an outdoor event. Organizers said the event will run from June 9-20, noting that “the Berlinale is pleased to be able to give audiences the enjoyment of an open-air cinema experience at 16 venues in total at the Summer Special. Both Berlin’s falling 7-day incidence for COVID-19, as well as positive signals by government offices to support the request for a pilot project with mandatory testing have reinforced the festival directors’ planning of an all-outdoor event.