Pilot Flying J Gears Up for National Road Trip Day

"Sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started from this mountain port, aboard this great big yacht..." It started like any trip, full of excitement and anticipation. Alas, those on board that land yacht had no idea what awaited them. The first part of the trip was fantastic with beautiful scenery. Seeing our son was amazing, even though we didn't get to see him as much as we would have liked (he had little time off work). We spent the end of the day with him, had our evening meals together and often sat around the fire at our campground. Washington was bursting into life: It was spring in full bloom, flowers everywhere you looked and amazingly green. I could not get enough of it.