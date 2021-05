One trend set to develop into 2021 and beyond includes incorporating eco-friendly and sustainable packaging, including the use of compostable, recycled or biodegradable materials. In addition to meeting environmental goals, sustainable packaging enhances a brand’s image as consumers become as concerned about the packaging of products as much as the product itself. As we move into 2021, we expect to see this trend continue and see companies incorporate more packaging made from plant-based materials. Join us to watch this panel discussion—recorded live from last week’s digital Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network Leaders in Sustainability Conference—to explore how these “green” packaging innovations are pushing sustainability commitments and helping to shape the next generation of packaging for food and beverage.