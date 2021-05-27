Sweet Returns

Maya Zellman grew up in Los Angeles with Brazilian parents and decided to open up her own brigadeiro shop after seeing how popular these sweet treats were with American friends. These sweet, bite-sized truffles are made from a base of condensed milk and butter before being transformed into a variety of flavors and are usually served at family gatherings or consumed late at night if there are leftovers from yesterday’s birthday party. Maya’s shop in Sherman Oaks currently sells classic variations like chocolate rolled in chocolate sprinkles, sweet milk, and coconut, but also some seasonal items as well. Her passion fruit white chocolate brigadeiro is one of the best I have ever had and I am tempted to order a dozen or two before they go out of rotation. Her chocolate honey-almond truffle also packs a ton of flavor and texture into such a small bite. These treats come in boxes of a dozen, two dozen, or more if you’re looking to cater for an event. I, on the other hand, made eye contact with Maya’s jars of brigadeiro spread, which will be enjoyed with a spoon at my next movie night for one. No further questions asked.