Guilford County already has about 2,500 staff positions and, if Guilford County Manager Mike Halford has his way, that number will grow in the fiscal 2021-2022 county budget. Halford recently offered his proposed budget to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners – which will make the ultimate decision on the final budget. The manager’s recommended budget includes adding nine new positions to the county’s payroll and helping Guilford County Schools increase the number of nurses in schools.