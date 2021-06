In response to decrease in Newington's cases of COVID-19, the Town Manager has authorized a systematic, gradual reopening of town buildings to the public. As our COVID-19 positivity rates will likely continue to fluctuate, the re-opening of town buildings will be done systematically and in Phases. The purpose of this approach is to ensure continuity of services, with limited interruption and disturbance should we need to revert to or advance between Phases, as well as to ensure the ongoing health and safety of both the public and our employees.