Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG to add respawns, new maps, unreloadable gun

By Hunter Cooke
dotesports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTons of changes are coming to the world of PUBG, according to the latest PUBG Dev Plan blog on the Steam Workshop. The map Miramar is getting a significant facelift in terms of lighting and terrain. The lighting always seemed a bit too dingy and dark for the middle of the day in a desert and the revamp will go a long way toward illuminating some of those dark corners that realistically shouldn’t exist. In addition, the map should be getting a quad bike unique to it, as well as an anti-vehicle sniper rifle that can’t be reloaded.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respawns#Subways#Guns#Pubg Dev Plan#Eight Vs Eight Maps#Interesting Tweaks#Shooting Combat#Steam#Bike#Underwater Buildings#Battle Royale#Codename#Blog#Massive Skyscrapers#Apex Legends#Miramar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGadget Review

Respawn 900 Gaming Recliner Review_

Nothing can be as bad as using a beat up chair to sit on it throughout marathon gaming sessions. It can be a very uncomfortable experience, and if your kid continues doing it long enough, they might even develop back problems. If this accurately describes the current condition that your child may be in, then it may be time to get him or her an upgrade. The Respawn 900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner is a great example of a reclining gaming chair that will be a lot more comfortable to sit on, and if you’d be looking at a list of the Best Gaming Chairs to get, then it would certainly be worth a look. Make sure you get to the end of this Best Gaming Chair for Kids review to see if it would make a great pick for your child.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting two new maps

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be getting two new maps alongside a map rework over the coming months, Krafton has announced. To start with, the Miramar map will receive a makeover as part of update 12.1. The map will undergo a “major visual update” that makes use of the new technologies used in the Paramo and Haven maps. PC players can experience the new map from June 2nd, with consoles getting it on June 10th.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PUBG respawn mechanic may make the game more like CoD

In the month of June, PUBG is set to get a whole bunch of new content in the way of motorcycles, racing, and a whole new season of upgrades. With Season 12.1, users will get a remastered Miramar, a new Quad vehicle, Lobby Ball (soccer ball for players to play with before a match begins), Lynx AMR weapon, and a new weapon skin upgrade system. KRAFTON also revealed a new map Codename: Tiger with a new game mechanic and another map called Codename: Kiki!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG is getting a Miramar remaster and two new maps

The battle royale game is set to have a huge year which will introduce a remaster to Miramar and two new maps. Today, the devs of PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) revealed some dev plans for 2021. The remaster for Miramar will be coming in update 12.1. The devs have said that they will be using several of the new technologies that were used in the game’s newer maps for this remaster. Players can expect to see huge changes to the terrain, building textures and layouts, and cliffs. Some “unnecessary objects” will also be removed to ease rotations.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Hunt: Showdown Getting a New Map

The PvPvE game will also get a new live event. Crytek announced today that some fresh content is headed soon to Hunt: Showdown. Specifically, the studio revealed that a future update will bring an entirely new map. This will come alongside a new live event that will allow players the chance to unlock new in-game rewards. A little sneak peak of the new map and future content can be found in the new "Dark Sight" trailer, embedded below.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Respawn adds abandon penalty to Apex Legends' Arenas mode

A much-requested feature has finally been introduced to Apex Legends' Arenas mode, as the 3v3 team deathmatches now have a leaving penalty - something that should hopefully deter players from flaking on their squadmates. Several changes were announced via patch notes posted on Twitter, including the new abandon penalty for...
Video GamesNews Ledge

PUBG’s Miramar Map Never Looked Better

It’s been three years since PUBG’s second map, Miramar, was first released, and it’s more than time for a fresh coat of paint. Update 12.1 is live on test servers now, and it includes a huge update to Miramar. Lighting, perforane, textures, and topography have all seen tweaks. The results look pretty good.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

New PUBG gun, the Lynx AMR, is a .50 cal vehicle killer

The 12.1 Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds update recently made some big improvements to Bluehole Studios’ battle royale originator. Most excitingly, though, it adds a new PUBG gun to the mix that packs some serious firepower. The Lynx AMR is a .50 caliber Anti-Materiel Rifle that acts as a hard counter to vehicles.
Video Gamesesports.net

PUBG Season 12 fixes Miramar, adds PCS 4 Loot and skin crafting

On June 2nd, we’re expecting the official launch of the PUBG Season 12. It will bring with it some pretty big changes – and some familiar things as well! Naturally, all of this will apply to PC, XBOX, and PlayStation. Since season 11 is ending, it’s time to gear up for the new upcoming season that will launch in just a few days.
Video Gamesplayer.one

PUBG: New State Alpha Test Official Date and Features

It looks like there’s no stopping the upcoming PUBG: New State. The game is set to have its alpha test for Android users in the US from June 11 to June 13. Applications are already open and will accept players until June 6. This test is going to focus on...
Video GamesIGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases PUBG Mobile's Erangel Map

PUBG Mobile’s original fan-favourite map, Erangel, might be added to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has recently shared a teaser for the game, which shows a polaroid of ‘Erangle’ with a familiar water tower from the map. It won’t be surprising to see Erangel make a comeback in Battlegrounds Mobile India....
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: Fresh Larcenauts Gameplay Shows New Map

It’s time for our final installment in our Larcenauts Upload Access spotlight, and we’re rounding things out with some fresh gameplay. Feast your eyes on another seven minutes of gameplay from the team-based hero shooter below. This time around we’re looking at a new map, Blight, and showing off the DroneHack mode. This seems like an interesting map, with a lot of alien flora and fauna as well as Uplink areas that take you inside a facility.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Paladins adds new champion Vatu, modes, Event Pass, and map update

The new “Shadows” update from Paladins introduces a new champion, Vatu the shadow, alongside a new map update, new game modes, a completely new event pass, and visual upgrades. Vatu is a Flank with sharp Kunai and mysterious shadow magic, specializing in high mobility and damage. He uses his Ambush...
Video Gamesvgr.com

Respawn Launches New Apex Legends Fan-Made Twitch Drops

As the latest Season of Apex Legends continues, Respawn has launched something which was first announced last month; community-created Apex Legends Twitch Drops. This new category of cosmetics features six in-game loading screens created by fan artists from the Apex Legends community. New Community Created Apex Legends Twitch Drops. With...