PUBG to add respawns, new maps, unreloadable gun
Tons of changes are coming to the world of PUBG, according to the latest PUBG Dev Plan blog on the Steam Workshop. The map Miramar is getting a significant facelift in terms of lighting and terrain. The lighting always seemed a bit too dingy and dark for the middle of the day in a desert and the revamp will go a long way toward illuminating some of those dark corners that realistically shouldn’t exist. In addition, the map should be getting a quad bike unique to it, as well as an anti-vehicle sniper rifle that can’t be reloaded.dotesports.com