Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

One Inkscape Plugin Collection To Rule Them All

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInkscape is an amazing piece of open source software, a vector graphics application that’s a million times more lightweight than comparable commercial offerings while coming in at the low, low price of free. The software also has plenty of extensions floating around on the Internet, though until now, they haven’t been organised particularly well. The MightyScape project aims to solve that, putting a bunch of Inkscape plugins into one useful release.

hackaday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vector Graphics#3d Printing#Mightyscape#Cad#Inkscape Plugins#Open Source#Extensions#Open Source Software#Tasks#Laser Cutting#Vinyl Cutting#Internet#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersSearchengine Journal

How to Choose WordPress Plugins

WordPress plugins are helpful. But they can also slow a site down, invite hackers and even cause a Google penalty. These are my top five considerations when choosing a WordPress plugin. 5 WordPress Plugin Considerations. The plugin is vetted by WordPress. It is popular. Changelog indicates plugin is not abandoned.
Softwarephoronix.com

Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options

Following the earlier release candidate, Inkscape 1.1 is now officially available as the latest feature update to this leading open-source vector graphics application. It took nearly two decades for Inkscape 1.0 to be realized while fortunately Inkscape 1.1 is ready to succeed it just one year later. Inkscape 1.1 adds a welcome dialog where some initial configuration options can be setup, a command palette added for accessing most of the Inkscape functionality from a simple search-based function input, node tool improvements, a rewritten docking system, a new outline overlay model, new export options, and more. The new export options include the ability to directly export as JPEG, TIFF, WebP, and optimized PNGs. There is also an Inkscape Extension Manager for now being able to update and install additional extensions more easily.
ComputersHartford Courant

What is an all-in-one computer?

If you are in the market for a new desktop, it may be time to consider an all-in-one computer. Often referred to as AiOs, all-in-ones are ideal for those looking for a sleek new PC that doesn’t have a large footprint. They provide the perfect balance of form and functionality for many consumers, and there are tons of models to choose from, which makes it easy to find one with the specs and price to fit your personal needs.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Install Open-Source VSCode Without Telemetry on Linux

(Other stories by Justin Chapin) Visual Studio Code or VSCode is a text editor developed by Microsoft that supports many popular programming languages such as Go, Java, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, C, and C++. It is a directory-based, language-agnostic source code editor which focuses on directories rather than projects and has many extensions available for it.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

GabTag: an Audio Tagging Tool for Linux

(Other stories by LinuxLinks) GabTag is a Linux audio tagging tool written in GTK 3, which makes it friendly for GTK-based desktop users. GabTag is free and open-source software.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install Jupyter Notebook on Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by RoseHosting.com) Jupyter Notebook is an open-source and web-based development tool that allows you to create and share live codes and equations. It is flexible, extensible, and supports many programming languages, including Python, Julia, Haskell, Ruby, and more. Generally, it is used for data and machine learning. It comes with the IPython kernel that allows you to write your programs in Python.
SoftwareNews Slashdot

Google Releases 'Open Source Insights' Dependency Visualization Tool

From today's edition of Mike Melanson's "This Week in Programming" column:. If you've been using open source software for any amount of time, then you're well aware of the tangled web of dependencies often involved in such projects. If not, there's any number of tools out there that explore just how interconnected everything is, and this week Google has jumped into the game with its own offering — an exploratory visualization site called Open Source Insights that gives users an interactive view of dependencies of open source projects.
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython on the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect

The Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect is the first board from Arduino featuring the RP2040 microcontroller. It's in the Arduino Nano form factor and has WIFI capabilities, making it a great choice for IoT projects. Additionally, it has 16MB of flash, onboard sensors and multiple digital and analog I/O pins. The...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Sheets is making it more convenient for users to collaborate by including a comment sidebar / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Even though, Excel is having millions of users around the world, and people can use it when even if they are offline. Google Sheets is gradually becoming successful in migrating users of Excel to Sheets by giving a tough competition to its rival by offering multiple features such as users can work online or even offline, and they can share their sheets with multiple users and enable other persons to comment or view the sheet which can be a perfect option for an organization or individual person.
Video GamesIGN

Collectibles

Welcome to IGN's Subnautica: Below Zero guide. This portion of the guide will explain in-game collectibles. Throughout the game you will find lots of collectibles, most commonly posters. You will also find pictures of Sam Ayou's cat and her necklace. There is no tracker for how many collectibles are in...
Computerskislayverma.com

How to organize your code?

What is the most popular style of arranging code you have come across in enterprise codebases? The one I have seen most often groups all classes (assuming Java-land) by the layer in the tech stack. So in an MVC style system, all controllers are together, all services are together, all repositories are together, all POJOs are together etc. Let’s call this convention the “stack” style of organizing code.
Softwarelatesthackingnews.com

WordPress Plugins Are Responsible for 98% of All Vulnerabilities

WordPress is a very popular CMS (Content Management System) software among developers as well as end-users. If you want to create a blogging website, you can use WordPress to create your blogging website within a few minutes. Why? Because installing and configuring WordPress is very easy. You can do it within a few clicks. Also, there is no need to pay for WordPress. It’s an open source software.
Computershackaday.com

Hacking A Solar Inverter RF Interface

One of the main advantages of cheap wireless modules is that they get used in consumer electronics, so if you know what’s being used you can build your own compatible hardware. While investigating the RF interface used in a series of cheap “smart” solar inverters [Aaron Christophel], created an Arduino library to receive inverter telemetry using a $2 RF module. See the demonstration after the break.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Cleaning Your Go Code

One permanent takeaway from being a teaching assistant for college computer science courses was the value of readable, idiomatic code. When you had to thoughtfully review, back to back, many similar code samples, you don’t want them to be obfuscated. That lesson has served me well professionally, coming into play during key developer tasks like pull requests and maintaining code. Upgrading code from working to readable (and, therefore maintainable), is truly worth the effort for both you and your employer.
Coding & Programmingprogrammingsharing.com

Design Pattern in software development.

The understanding of design patterns helps to solve problems in the best practices ways. Design patterns are set of class design that helps to deal with commonly occurring problems during software development progress. Basically, a design pattern is a way we design class, interface to solve a problem as the best practice design. To make a solution to be as a design pattern it must be tested and proven for years and years and in many systems. That is why you can trust the design pattern and then might make small customization to meet the particular requirements.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Cloud Announces Managed Machine Learning Platform Vertex AI

At the recent Google I/O 2021 conference, the cloud provider announced the general availability of Vertex AI, a managed machine learning platform designed to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of artificial intelligence models. Using Vertex AI, engineers can manage image, video, text, and tabular datasets, build machine learning pipelines to...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Atom Keyboard Shortcuts Cheat Sheet for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Atom is a free text and source code editor developed by GitHub. It's an open-source text editor which is supported by most operating systems including Windows, Mac, and Linux. Atom is widely used by developers and popularly because it's easy to write, edit, style, highlight, and collaborate on the code in the smoothest way possible.