First-ever NFT Auction of a real apartment will happen on June 8

The founder of TechCrunch will be auctioning off his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine, on a real estate platform as a non-fungible token (NFT). Michael Arrington, the founder of TechCrunch will be offering us his modern, brand new, one-bedroom apartment as a purchasable NFT on June 8. The NFT will be sold on the Propy real-estate platform, and will mark the first time in history an apartment has been sold as an NFT. Propy has already carved itself into NFT with the first-ever blockchain-based real estate sale back in 2017.