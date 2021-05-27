Countdown to Kickoff: 100 days until Penn State football
Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU returns to action Sept. 4 at Wisconsin and, in the meantime, our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with that number of days remaining. We get things started at No. 100, which isn't on any jerseys but calls attention back to last December.247sports.com