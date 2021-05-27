Countdown to Kickoff: 100 days until Penn State football

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its week by week 2021 college football season preview series. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by NC Nick (@NC_Nick) & Patty C (@PattyC831) as the trio picks the top games on the week 9 slate. Will Georgia get past Florida this year in the worlds largest cocktail party? Could Penn State beat Ohio State this year in Columbus? Will North Carolina get revenge on Notre Dame in South Bend? Will Iowa State take a loss in Morgantown, West Virginia against WVU? Is Tulane in the perfect spot to knock off Cincinnati? Is there any chance Florida State hangs with Clemson? Will Wyoming and Craig Bohl take down San Jose State? Can the Washington Huskies take down Stanford in the Pac 12 North? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.