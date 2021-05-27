Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, DE

Bridgeville Public Library Summer Reading Challenge

starpublications.online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Bridgeville Public Library Summer Reading Program begins June 1. To earn tickets for Sussex County Libraries prizes, you must be register on Beanstack. Go to: https://lib.de.us/signup and click on the Bridgeville Library. They will also have bingo cards to play for local prizes. The theme this year is “Tails and Tales”. Every other week, they will be exploring new animal habitats: farm, forest, jungle, and ocean. They will have an outdoor Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre performance (Hansel and Gretel), Magic in the Park (Magician Mike Rose), Delaware Aerospace Education Foundation, Cascading Carlos and Family Fun Events. Special teen programs will include monthly crafts and two online programs. Keep a lookout for details on their webpage and Facebook page.

starpublications.online
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bridgeville, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Sussex County, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatre#Family Fun#Sussex County Libraries#Summer Reading#Sussex County Prizes#Monthly Crafts#Farm#Sussex County Beanstack#Bingo Cards#Tickets#Special Teen Programs#Forest#Tales#Ocean#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sussex County, DEdelawarepublic.org

Telehealth available at Sussex County library kiosks

Telehealth is reaching an all-new level of accessibility for Western Sussex residents. A social service kiosk open for business at the Laurel, Seaford and Milford public libraries now offers the service. Each one is equipped with an iPad with high-speed internet, video chat apps for meetings or job interviews and...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/17/21

Sussex Conservation District is now offering free pre-sidedress soil nitrogen testing to corn growers in Sussex. A limited quantity of tests is available. To schedule a PSNT when plants are four to six inches in height or growth stage V2, call 302-856-3990, Ext. 3, or email Dan Holston at daniel.holston@de.nacdnet.net.
Delaware StateStamford Advocate

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Delaware StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

What’s new this summer Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar: Set to open this spring, it’s a spinoff of the two Ava’s restaurants in Maryland (St. Michaels and Cambridge), this one at the site of the old Jake’s Seafood. Fare ranges from hearty pizzas (one called, unabashedly, Meat Meat Meat) to Damian’s Wasabi Oysters. 29 N. 1st St., Rehoboth Beach. avaspizzeria.com Duck Donuts: Opened last December, ...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Milton Concerts in the Park to return June 2

A summertime tradition in Milton will be back in 2021. Concerts in the Park, held every Wednesday from June to September, will officially return Wednesday, June 2, in Milton Memorial Park, after last year’s slate was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will kick off with longtime park...
Delaware StateMix 94.7 KMCH

“Not Quite Brothers” Treat West Delaware Students with End-of-the-Year Concert

West Delaware Middle School students had some special visitors Friday afternoon. Sixth grade teacher Phil Hess explains:. Three of the members from “Not Quite Brothers” graduated from West Delaware including Sam and Isaac Johnson, and Cooper Corcoran – who says it was great to come back and hopefully inspire some of the younger students to get involved with music:
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Artwork entries for Beebe specialty surgical hospital due Sept. 8

Beebe Healthcare is seeking photography and artwork to enhance the interior of its new specialty surgical hospital, coming to the Rehoboth Health Campus on Route 24 in 2022. Beebe’s Art Advisory Committee is seeking approximately 50 wall-hanging art pieces to be reproduced on aluminum. Selected art will hang in lobbies, hallways and clinical areas.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Somerset Green residents get their privacy fence

It took three years and some meetings with Sussex County officials, but Somerset Green residents now have a privacy fence installed at the corner of Plantation Road and Shady Road near Lewes. Developer Ryan Homes constructed the fence at no cost to the homeowners. Confusion over whether or not a fence was included in the approved site plan for the community delayed action.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

2021 Joshue M. Freeman Valor Award winners announced

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and Carl M. Freeman Companies recognized the outstanding achievements and service of police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service units from Southern Sussex County May 7 at the 2021 Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards luncheon. Hosted at Signatures at Bayside, the event recognized service men and women from 12 departments across Southern Delaware, nominated by their superiors or units, for their work and achievements throughout the past year.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Federal funds are available for Delaware restaurants hit hard by the pandemic

If you own a restaurant in Delaware whose profits were pulverized by the pandemic, help is available from the federal Small Business Administration. Since the $29,000,000,000.00 Restaurant Revitalization Program launched Monday, more than $60,000,000,000.00 worth of applications have come in, but not to worry, said Delaware SBA Director John Fleming.
Seaford, DEWBOC

Drive-Thru College Fair This Saturday in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is hosting a free drive-thru event to bring a college fair to students and families in Sussex County. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 15 the college fair will take place at the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club in Seaford. High school students will be able to choose a prom dress at the fair, receive college scholarships, as well as learn more about how to pay for college. There will also be music, snacks, and prizes.
Delaware Stategreensboro.com

Delaware couple's azalea garden still blooms 60 years later

ODESSA, Del. — In the early 1950s, Jerry Unruh planted his first azalea bush. The World War II veteran built his Odessa home in 1951 and wanted to add some color to the property. He discovered azaleas while traveling. “I had a well-drilling business, and I worked around the country,”...
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Delaware Art Museum to reboot a major Black arts show, 50 years later

A massive, groundbreaking Black art exhibition installed in 1971 in Wilmington will be recreated by the Delaware Art Museum next fall. “Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks” will feature most of the works that were originally part of the ambitious exhibition “Afro-American Images 1971,” a show of about 130 works representing more than 60 artists installed 50 years ago in the Wilmington Armory (now St. Anthony’s Community Center).
wrde.com

Amvets Post 2 Hosting Heacook Fundraiser on Friday

LONG NECK, Del.- The Dave Dolby Amvets Sussex Post 2 is spending its Friday giving back to the family of fallen Delmar Police Officer Cpl. Keith Heacook. On Friday from noon to ten p.m., anyone is invited to the post located on Long Neck Road. Burgers, t-shirts, and signature "red, white, and back the blue crushes" will be sold. Those with the post say all proceeds will go to the Heacook family.
Sussex County, DEcoastalpoint.com

Tam details Beebe’s efforts in community at county council meeting

Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, this week provided an update to the Sussex County Council about hospital activities, making council members laugh when he recalled valuable advice given to him by his wife as he planned his trip from California, where he was living, to Delaware, where he would be interviewed for the top position at Beebe.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Beebe focuses on serving Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is in the midst of one of the most intensive building and expansion phases in its 105-year history. Beebe has evolved from its main Lewes facility to health campuses in Rehoboth Beach and the Millville area, with medical offices offering a variety of services throughout eastern and central Sussex County, including four walk-in clinics. Over the past year, Beebe has hired 55 new physicians.
Millsboro, DEcoastalpoint.com

Texas Roadhouse pre-opening events benefit Doggone Happy Animal Rescue

Millsboro’s new Texas Roadhouse, at 30181 Commerce Drive, opened Monday, May 10. But before the first guest walked in the door, the restaurant rolled out the red, white and blue carpet for several local organizations. Last week, as the restaurant trained new cooks, meat-cutters and other kitchen team members, local...
WBOC

Habitat for Humanity & Frozen Farmer Hosting Fundraiser

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A traditional farm to table dinner is transformed to a table to farm fundraiser...all for a good cause. Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (SCHFH) and The Frozen Farmer have partnered to host their very first Farm to Table Dinner and Fundraiser at Evans Farm in Bridgeville. The event will take place Saturday May 22nd. The five course meal will be comprised of local produce and Frozen Farmer treats, made famous on Shark Tank.