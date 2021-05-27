Bridgeville Public Library Summer Reading Challenge

This year’s Bridgeville Public Library Summer Reading Program begins June 1. To earn tickets for Sussex County Libraries prizes, you must be register on Beanstack. Go to: https://lib.de.us/signup and click on the Bridgeville Library. They will also have bingo cards to play for local prizes. The theme this year is “Tails and Tales”. Every other week, they will be exploring new animal habitats: farm, forest, jungle, and ocean. They will have an outdoor Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre performance (Hansel and Gretel), Magic in the Park (Magician Mike Rose), Delaware Aerospace Education Foundation, Cascading Carlos and Family Fun Events. Special teen programs will include monthly crafts and two online programs. Keep a lookout for details on their webpage and Facebook page.