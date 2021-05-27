Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Anime Reveals July 7 Premiere and Trailer!

Fans of the original iCarly were sad to see the show go back in 2012, but now the crew is back together with a few new additions in the new revival from Paramount+, and now we have the official trailer teasing what fans can expect. The trailer starts out with where things left off in the series finale, but then we flash forward to now, where Spencer offers to help in any way he can and Carly reveals the show is coming back, including the famous Spencer as a baby gag from the original series. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.