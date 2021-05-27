Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Anime Reveals July 7 Premiere and Trailer!
Isekai anime Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist has released a teaser trailer and confirmed that it will premiere on July 7!. Inspired by Kennoji's novel series with illustrations by Matsuuni, Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist follows a corporate drone named Reiji Kirio, who is suddenly transported to another world. After discovering his ability to create medicines, he decides to open a drugstore and enjoy a laidback life.otakumode.com