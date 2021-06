Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, and Sitel Group®, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Sitel Group, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire all of SYKES’ outstanding shares of common stock at a purchase price of $54 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion on a fully diluted basis. The purchase price represents a premium of 31.2% over SYKES’ closing price on June 17, 2021, and a premium of 29.1% over the 30-day volume-weighted average price of SYKES’ common stock.