Plus, a jailed Belarusian journalist makes a dubious confession, the Turkish lira spirals, and more. The Big Story: Sofia, EU Welcome U.S. Sanctions on Corruption Suspects. What happened: The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday that sanctions against controversial Bulgarian figures, which received praise across the Atlantic, were its single biggest action against graft to date, Reuters reports. The sanctions targeted U.S. assets of former lawmaker and media mogul Delyan Peevski, former intelligence official Ilko Zhelyazkov, and gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov. The United States also banned Peevski, Zhelyazkov, and three other former officials from entering the country.