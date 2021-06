Adult Swim's new anime series based on Junji Ito's Uzumaki is promising a new update is coming our way soon! First announced to be in the works back in 2019, Adult Swim and Production I.G. are working together on a special new adaptation of arguably the most famous of Junji Ito's works, and it's gearing up for a premiere on Toonami. But it's been quite a while since we have seen some new footage of this upcoming series. While we have gotten some small updates over the past two years, it seems another big one is coming our way as soon as next week.