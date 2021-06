One of the standout performers from this weekend's HoopGroup Southern Jam Fest Dereck Lively is starting to figure out where he will take his official visits to. As of now the 7-foot-1 four-star has an official set up with UNC and is thinking of visits potentially with Duke, USC Kentucky, Michigan, Florida State among others. Lively also plans on cutting his list in around a month or two and committing his senior year.