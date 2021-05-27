Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite Might Finally Reveal What’s in Secret Bunker

By Eli Becht
Heavy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in Week 11 of Fortnite Season 7 which means we are winding down, but there are still a bunch of quests to complete as players continue to level up their Battle Passes and beyond. Throughout much of Chapter 2, fans have been wondering what’s inside of this strange bunker....

#In Secret#Hidden Quests#Vault#Grotto#Ghost Shadow#Midas#Reveal#Epic#Catty Corner#Leaks#Time#Hypex#Running#History
