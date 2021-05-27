Fortnite Might Finally Reveal What’s in Secret Bunker

We're officially four issues into Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and each installment of the DC Comics miniseries has completely changed what fans thought they knew about the Epic Games battle royale. This week's issue was absolutely no exception, taking Batman out of the endless 22-minute time loop that fuels Fortnite's entire existence. Now that DC's Dark Knight has been through the proverbial looking glass, he — and the readers — were bound to discover some new secrets tied to Fortnite's entire ordeal, and here's what you need to know about that. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!