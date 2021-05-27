Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 09:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1054 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in many locations. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene.

alerts.weather.gov
Heavy Rain, National Weather Service, Extreme Weather
