Wabaunsee County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

 8 days ago

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1054 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in many locations. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene.

Special Weather Statement issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Volland, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Wabaunsee County.
Geary County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Jackson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lyon County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Northeastern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willard to 6 miles north of Allen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 340 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 153 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH