Since the first Covid-19 vaccines were manufactured early this year, national governments worldwide have been scrambling to obtain the different resources necessary to vaccinate their citizens and stabilize their economies. Quickly realizing the international market’s need for a novel coronavirus vaccine, different corporations such as Pfizer and Moderna would rapidly manufacture the vaccine and purchase exclusive patents, selling their vaccines to the international community. Yet, as new coronavirus variants are detected and there are surges in Covid-19 cases in lower-income countries, many have identified the restrictions imposed upon vaccine manufacturers by intellectual property law as the main obstacle to global vaccination and rightfully argue for the waiving of vaccine patents.