Treatment and prognosis of mediastinitis

Experts in gynecologic oncology discuss novel combination strategies for the treatment of advanced endometrial cancer. Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG: Outside of the trials in progress, we also saw some data that were really informative and exciting. In lieu of what we were just talking about around PARP inhibitors in endometrial cancer, there is a thought that endometrial cancers may have as high levels of homologous recombination deficiency as ovarian cancer. Bobbie Rimel, MD, Helen MacKay, MD, and David Bender, MD, as a part of GY012, explored the backbone of cediranib as a single agent, with or without olaparib, in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer. They also explored olaparib as a single agent in this population. It was an unselected population, although they are looking at the presence of homologous recombination deficiency on the back end. We don’t have those translational results, but they compared progression-free survival between the cediranib, olaparib, and cediranib-olaparib arms. Although there was a numerical trend toward improvement in progression-free survival for the combination arm, it did not achieve statistical significance. In fact, the olaparib seemed to not even be that great on its own compared with the cediranib. That trial is continuing with 3 new arms of combinations to see if they can perform better than the cediranib-only backbone. That was an interesting trial. It was a little negative, not as good as we hoped, but still exciting data that were presented at the SGO [Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting].