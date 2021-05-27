Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PyroGenesis Announces $700,000 Grant From SDTC To Develop A Pilot System To Transform Quartz Into Fumed Silica With HPQ Silicon Resources

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally-friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce that PyroGenesis received a $700,000 grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") for a novel production process to transform quartz into fumed silica using a plasma reactor, thereby reducing hazardous waste and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions in comparison to the established fumed silica production process. This project is in partnership with HPQ Silicon Resources ("HPQ"), provider of innovative, cost-effective and low carbon emission silicon-based solutions. The proposed start date for SDTC funding is June 2021, subject to execution of the project funding agreement with SDTC.

For this project, PyroGenesis and HPQ will collaborate on the design, fabrication and operation of a novel pilot system to demonstrate the production of fumed silica, an inert and non-hazardous substance, using a plasma reactor. Fumed silica is used as a thickening agent in a wide range of applications, such as paints, cosmetics, coatings, inks and resins. The companies will (i) build and test a pilot system to investigate if continuous production of fumed silica by plasma is feasible, (ii) produce bulk samples of high-quality fumed silica for property evaluation, and (iii) use pilot data as the basis for a techno-economic feasibility study, where this new technology will be compared to the existing commercial process. The project will be conducted over a 2-year period, starting in June 2021.

"Fumed silica has unique physical properties which make it a useful and versatile commodity, including high surface area and low bulk density," said Mr. Pierre Carabin, CTO and Chief Strategist "The established process for making this product is flame hydrolysis, a lengthy, expensive, and wasteful multistep process requiring transportation of the materials between multiple locations. With this project, PyroGenesis and HPQ will propose an alternative solution which would eliminate the toxic by-products of the conventional process and reduce GHG emissions by about 90%. If successful, it will be a game-changer for the industry."

"We wish to thank SDTC for their continued support of Canadian entrepreneurs in general, and our project specifically," added Mr. Pierre Carabin. "One cannot overstate the impact SDTC support has towards the commercialization of our novel production process to transform quartz into fumed silica using a plasma reactor. Their credibility alone speaks volumes as they are a very discerning valued partner. We are also working with HPQ Silicon Resources on this project, and we look forward to ultimately delivering, as the PyroGenesis/SDTC/HPQ team. the environmental solution to an issue that has been plaguing the industry for years."

"Sustainable Development Technology Canada is incredibly proud to support PyroGenesis' innovative plasma technology which helps reduce harmful toxins from entering our environment. By investing in companies, like PyroGenesis we can bring lasting economic, environmental and health benefits to Canadians and the world" said Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

About SDTC

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) helps Canadian companies develop and deploy competitive, clean technology solutions, to help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, clean air, clean water and clean soil. By taking a cross-Canada approach, from seed to scale, and in partnership with the best peers and experts, SDTC is the global benchmark for sustainable development innovation programming.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ) is a Quebec-based innovative silicon solutions company that offers innovative silica (SiO 2), silicon (Si) based solutions and is developing a unique portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today's key strategic materials needed for the decarbonization of the economy and the Renewable Energy Revolution ("RER"). However, silicon does not exist in its pure state and must be extracted from quartz (SiO 2) in what has historically been a capital and energy-intensive process.

With PyroGenesis HPQ is developing the PUREVAP TM "Quartz Reduction Reactors" (QRR), an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one-step transformation of quartz (SiO 2) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential. Through its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ NANO Silicon Powders Inc., the PUREVAP TM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) is a new proprietary process that can use different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make a wide range of nano/micro spherical powders of different sizes and nanowires. For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m 2 and 2,940 m 2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company's core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com , or at www.sec.gov . Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation UNDERTAKES no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact: Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR/Comms. and Strategic BDPhone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
444
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Technology Company#Proprietary Technology#Technology Development#New Product Development#Production Company#Pyrogenesis Canada Inc#Ghg#Hpq Silicon Resources#Cto#Pyrogenesis Sdtc#Canadians#Pyrogenesis Hpq#Corporation#Toronto Stock Exchange#Llc#Iso#Nano Silicon Powders Inc#Innovative Silica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Transworld Systems Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc., Cementing The Company's Position As The Largest Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Company In The United States

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Largo Resources Announces Filing Of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Largo Resources Ltd. (" Largo" or the " Company") (TSX: LGO) (LGO) reports that it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Shelf Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement") has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") under the Canada/U.S. Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (" MJDS"). The Company filed the Shelf Prospectus to replace its prior base shelf prospectus, which expired in March 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to six new employees to purchase an aggregate of 106,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $4.03 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on June 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Overallotment Option

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Bowman") (Nasdaq: BWMN) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock have exercised their option to purchase an additional 115,925 shares at the public offering price of $14.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.6 million. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of shares sold by Bowman in the public offering increased to 3,805,925 shares and gross proceeds increased to approximately $53.3 million. The exercise of the overallotment option is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 million after underwriting discounts and commissions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Better World Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Filing

New York, NY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BWAC) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: FSSI) (the "Company") received on May 28, 2021 a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With CareMax

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT") (NASDAQ: DFHT; DFHTW; DFHTU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. ("Deerfield") and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that DFHT stockholders have voted to approve all of the proposals related to the proposed business combination with CareMax Medical Group LLC ("CareMax") and IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC ("IMC"), to create a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. DFHT's Board of Directors had previously approved the business combination and recommended that its stockholders vote in favor of it and all of the proposals relating to the business combination. There were no redemptions by DFHT stockholders in connection with the business combination.
Miami, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing June 7, 2021

Miami, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (MAQCU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on or about June 7, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "MAQC" and "MAQCW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MAQCU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ARRY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Array common stock pursuant and/or traceable to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"); or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"); or (iii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO"); or (iv) any combination of the IPO, December 2020 SPO, or March 2021 SPO, of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Tracker Operation & Reliability Drastically Improved Through Innovative Control Solution

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PV Solar industry continues to adopt tracker systems for increased energy yields and higher power output during more hours of the day. However, trackers can pose difficulties for monitoring systems and O&M providers due to inadequate visibility of real-world operations. Unlike fixed tilt sites, trackers also introduce multiple mechanical and electrical challenges. If left unattended, shortfalls in production accumulate, which can create significant production losses over time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Select Bancorp, Inc. ("SLCT" or the "Company") (SLCT) - Get Report relating to its proposed merger with First Bancorp (FBP) - Get Report. Under the terms of the agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of FBP per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Old National Bancorp

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating First Midwest (Nasdaq: FMBI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Old National. Ademi LLP alleges First Midwest's financial outlook is excellent and yet First Midwest shareholders will receive only 1.1336 shares...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Titan Mining Enhances Focus At ESM; Terminates Mineral Ridge Option

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (" Titan" or the " Company") announces that with stronger than expected zinc prices, lower than planned smelter treatment charges and increasing cash flow from its Empire State Mines ("ESM") in upstate New York, Titan has decided to focus its efforts at ESM and terminate its option on the Mineral Ridge property owned by Scorpio Gold Corporation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada based on exploration and study results.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Announces Request For Cost Estimate From Major Iron Ore Producer For Thirty-Six Plasma Torches

MONTREAL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that further to its press release dated November 24 th, 2020, it has received a request for a cost estimate for thirty-six (36) plasma torches from a major iron ore producer (the "Client"). The Client is a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore pellets, one of the largest in the industry, whose name will not be disclosed for confidentiality reasons, and whose ultimate objective is to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by replacing their fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis' proprietary plasma torches.
Economyparabolicarc.com

The Rise Fund Announces $100 Million Strategic Investment in Climavision

Partnership will Accelerate Growth of Newly Launched High-Resolution Weather Solutions Platform, Filling Critical Coverage Gaps in Existing Radar Networks. SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(Rise Fund/Climavision PR)–The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing platform, today announced a $100 million strategic investment in Climavision, a pioneering weather services and intelligence platform powered by a private network of high-resolution radars, GPS-RO data, and proprietary software to vastly improve the timing and accuracy of weather forecasting and to fill low-level gaps in existing weather surveillance.
Businessstnonline.com

Lion Electric Selects YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel as Location for Its Battery Manufacturing Plant and Innovation Center in Quebec

MONTREAL, Quebec — The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that the company’s upcoming battery manufacturing plant and innovation center will be located at the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel, Quebec. To commemorate...