The Sci-Fi Sitcom Pilot That Matthew Perry Filmed Before Joining Friends

Landing a role on a show like "Friends" is every actor's dream come true. Not only did the sitcom provide steady work for a decade for the six main cast members, but the titular buddies still rake in millions annually from residuals. That's not even considering the $2.5 million they each received to film HBO Max's "Friends" reunion special. It's safe to say none of the actors have it tough financially these days, but before they all landed the gig of a lifetime, they were struggling artists like so many other people.